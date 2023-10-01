Italian Workers: Dissatisfied and Stressed, Seeking Higher Salaries and Well-being

Italian workers express dissatisfaction and stress in the workplace, according to recent studies conducted on over 2,600 workers throughout Italy. The studies come at a time when the government is planning to implement measures to reduce the tax burden and improve the well-being of workers.

Only three out of ten workers in Italy reported feeling fully satisfied with their job positions, indicating a widespread sense of discontent. Additionally, approximately half of the workers surveyed stated that they feel somewhat appreciated and valued in their workplaces.

The research conducted by Maw, an employment agency and part of W-Group, aims to understand the needs, desires, and priorities of Italian workers in this challenging period for the sector. It also serves as a helpful resource for companies in tackling the increasing gap between job supply and demand.

Mental health problems are a significant concern for workers in Italy, as highlighted by GoodHabitz, an international platform for corporate training. It revealed that one in two workers silently struggles with mental health issues. The data showed that 70% of the workforce in the country experiences stress and burnout, resulting in emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion. Furthermore, 13% of workers reported experiencing these difficulties in a severe manner.

As the government plans to reduce the tax burden through measures aimed at lightening the tax wedge and cutting the Irpef, it is hoped that these changes will address some of the concerns raised by Italian workers. By prioritizing reasonable salaries and worker well-being, the government seeks to create a more positive and fulfilling work environment for employees throughout the country.

These studies come at a crucial time when the demand for jobs is increasing, posing challenges for both workers and companies. It is essential for employers to recognize and address the needs of their employees to create a more satisfactory work environment and support the overall well-being of Italian workers.

