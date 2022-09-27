news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – Territorial medicine is heavily used by Italians but few are satisfied with it. This is what emerges from a survey called “Experience and perception of Italians on territorial medicine”, carried out by the Onda Foundation in collaboration with the Elma Research partner institute on a representative sample of 494 people over 18, which shows that 9 out of 10 Italians have referred to a general practitioner, pediatrician of free choice, doctor or clinic in the last 6 months, especially for the prescription of drugs (79 per cent), specialist visits or examinations (67 per cent), yet, only a quarter he is satisfied with them. The main sources of disappointment are booking difficulties (58 percent), long waiting times (53 percent) and very limited hourly availability (43 percent).

The survey was discussed on the occasion of the presentation of the 6th National Congress of the Onda Foundation, entitled “Territorial medicine from a gender perspective – The challenge of the PNRR”, scheduled from today, September 27, to 29 in virtual and which focuses on investments (15.63 billion euros) in the field with Mission 6 of the NRP to reorganize health care and social and health care. “The reorganization of the territorial assistance provided for by the Pnrr and planned by the Ministerial Decree 77/2022 – specifies Nino Cartabellotta, President of the Gimbe Foundation – Italian Group for Evidence-Based Medicine – constitutes an extraordinary opportunity to improve the quality of primary care. reform is grafted onto a system that presents numerous organizational criticalities and enormous regional differences, which must be taken into account in order to implement the appropriate countermeasures “. “From the writing of the PNRT to today – concludes Francesca Merzagora, President of the Onda Foundation – a serious energy crisis has occurred and in Italy it has just been voted: the hope is that for the next government, territorial and hospital health will remain a priority with funds also dedicated to the recruitment and training of personnel essential to guarantee the functioning and sustainability of our National Health Service “. (HANDLE).