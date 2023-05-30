Italians “burn” one month’s salary a year for smoking











30 maggio 202310:25

Lilt survey on the occasion of “World No Tobacco Day”









-afp For the Italian League for the Fight against Cancer, World No Tobacco Day has always been an opportunity to take stock of smoking habits and to relaunch its unreserved fight against smoking, starting from a premise: the tobacco pandemic it is the number one preventable cause of death. A survey conducted in Lombardy has shown that smokers are mostly women (57%), that around 70% have attempted to quit at least once but also that the average expense for smoking and vaping practically burns one year average salary of a Lombard.

Francesco Schittulli, national LILT president: “World No Tobacco Day is one of the cornerstones of LILT’s annual cancer prevention program and is an opportunity to become aware of the evolution of tobacco consumption, especially among young people, and above all among girls. The research on smoking data shows us a cross-section of the choices and habits of smokers in the Lombardy Region, proving to be a useful tool for better calibrating future initiatives to combat this phenomenon. And it is precisely starting from this precious contribution that we have decided to carry out a survey that should cover the whole national territory, with the aim of strengthening the close collaboration with the institutions in the path towards the first smoke-free generation”. “Another fact that emerged from the research that I believe should be paid attention to is that 70% of smokers who have attempted to quit at least once. An important percentage, which leads us to another challenge: that of being able to intercept and accompany with the appropriate support all people who demonstrate a willingness to quit”.

Marco Alloisiopresident of LILT Milano Monza Brianza: “Our annual monitoring of smoking confirms that new products on the tobacco market intrigue and set trends. Disposable devices are even rampant. But there is a signal that needs to be understood: smokers themselves judge the increase in smoking bans and the price of products to be the two most effective strategies for affecting consumption. This is particularly true for younger people: 7 out of 10 would be willing to give up smoking if there were a ban. That’s why we support the European petition to build a new smoke-free generation. Women and men who have a future ahead of them yet to be written”.

Survey on smoking in Lombardy LILT has entrusted the research company SWG with a new survey on smoking habits in Lombardy, with the aim of investigating the choices and consumption patterns of smokers, also considering new and old devices and the real knowledge of the effects generated by the various devices in trade but also to explore the habits and motivations that drive young people to approach smoking. The research analyzed a sample of 1,450 smokers from Lombardy, aged between 18 and 70 years. The picture is substantially similar to 2022, even if there is a slight decrease in traditional smokers (from 37 to 33%) and an increase in those who use mainly (2%) or combined (4%) electronic devices.

The consumption model is increasingly diversified. “Occasional or habitual smokers who use multiple devices are over 40% of all smokers. The analysis records a real boom in disposable devices, used at least occasionally by almost one every 5 Lombard smoker; the percentage rises to one every three among the under 24s – explains Riccardo Grassi, SWG researcher – The strong penetration of these devices among the youngest shows how consumers continue to look for new products: curiosity remains the first driving force in approaching smoking”.

Most smokers are women Traditional smokers are mainly women, 57%, with a prevalent age between 55 and 70 years (48%). Smoking is primarily a way to relax and there is a widespread desire to quit smoking but fails to materialize. A third of smokers started smoking under the age of 16. Among 18-24 year olds, the figure is almost half. Access to smoking is confirmed, which starts above all from the friendly context.

An average month’s salary goes up in smoke The average expense for smoking and vaping exceeds 25 euros a week, with a projection of over 1,300 euros a year: in practice, every year the average salary of a Lombard goes up in smoke. Three out of 5 smokers say they would like to quit. For over 30% of smokers in Lombardy, smoking represents an addiction or a conviction and almost 70% of them have tried at least once to quit smoking. The highest incidence is among occasional smokers. One in five smokers (particularly among those under 35) took part in meetings and events to prevent and raise awareness of smoking. New Zealand’s recent outright youth smoking ban has provoked mixed reactions: attention is appreciated by young people, but it is feared it could lead to an increase in the black market.

The diehards The share of heavy smokers is relatively small (between 25 and 40% of the total number of current smokers) and is not very permeable to any law enforcement initiative. One in four smokers believes that there should be no public smoking reduction strategy but a complete ban on smoking would especially affect younger people. From 18 to 24, 69% would quit. The percentage goes down with age. However, such a measure is considered effective only by 30%.

