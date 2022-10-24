Health experts are arguing that the lack of medical care that many Italian families are putting in place due to the very strong economic difficulties, will do more damage than Covid in the long term.

In fact today the families Italians are in extreme economic difficulty. Bills rose 60% in October and families are failing to pay them.

A real one is expected wave of supply disconnections electricity and gas and too many families are in trouble.

It saves on health

They are mainly families with dependent children who are no longer managing to keep up with the various expenses of life.

Until a few years ago it would have seemed unthinkable that absolutely ordinary Italian families should have even forgo medical bills, but today this is unfortunately spreading. Many statistical studies are showing that Italian families are now making heavy cuts and large savings even on health and medicines. The problems for Italian families are manifold. Indeed experts point out that there are various causes for this terrible lack of medical care. On the one hand, the strong inflation certainly weighs heavily.

There is a lack of income and social status

In fact, everything continuously increases in price and therefore families literally don’t even have the money to pay for medical care. But then there is also the strong anxiety for the future. In fact, in Italy now most people have very precarious income and therefore when there is no certainty of a secure income it becomes difficult even to have the courage to spend money on medicines. But then to weigh heavily on Italian families is also the fact that the national health system, especially in the south, is completely disastrous.

In the south, the health system is devastated

In the south when a service is requested with the national health service there are waiting lists at times of years and so people are forced to choose between private care that they often cannot afford, or waiting lists which are literally incompatible with the pathologies that should be treated. The dismantling of the welfare state and the dismantling of the national health service in recent decades, it literally massacred the poor who today are increasingly in difficulty and who must deprive themselves of even basic expenses for their health. But as health experts recall, all this will do much more damage than Covid. Because the systematic lack of early checks and care at the right times will create a whole series of damages that will then be paid for over time and which will unfortunately be paid for with the health and life of many Italians.