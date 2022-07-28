Italy is accelerating towards digital transformation. The index certifies it Desi, the European Commission’s monitor that analyzes the digitization status of member countries, has seen Italy climb two positions in the last year: from 20th to 18th place. It is the second time in a row that Italy has improved in this special ranking: last year it climbed from 25th to 20th place among the 27 member states. The Desi index is the study that the Commission has drawn up every year since 2014 to map the progress made by states on digital. Not only. According to the report, Italy is the country that is improving the fastest in the diffusion of services and digital culture.

Colao: “In four years we will be leading group”

“The 2022 index improves thanks to the connectivity and integration components of digital technologies. In recent months we have assigned all the Pnrr calls with the aim of bringing the fast network to all Italian homes, schools and health facilities. this great work, Italy will be the first country in Europe to have very high-speed fixed and mobile networks in advance of European objectives “, commented the Minister of Innovation, Vittorio Colao, who adds:” These are the first steps of a path that will take us among the leading EU countries within four years thanks to the investments of the NRP “.





Italy is gaining ground, but much remains to be done

Italy, according to the report, is gaining ground and, if we consider the progress of its score over the last five years, it is “advancing at a very rapid pace”, the text reads. In recent years, digital issues have gained political attention, “in particular thanks to the establishment of a ministry for technological innovation and digital transition, the adoption of various key strategies and the launch of many strategic measures”, reads again. in the text. However, “the digital transformation still suffers from various shortcomings which need to be remedied”.