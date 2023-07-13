Italy Achieves Rubella Elimination, Announced by World Health Organization

Italy Declared Rubella Elimination, Vaccines Proven Effective

Italy has successfully eliminated rubella and is no longer considered endemic in the country, according to the Regional Verification Commission of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the elimination of measles and rubella in the European Region. This momentous achievement reinforces the importance of vaccines in protecting against dangerous diseases.

Rubella, a contagious exanthematous infectious disease caused by an RNA virus, is usually mild with 25-50% of cases being asymptomatic. However, if contracted during pregnancy, it can lead to devastating consequences such as miscarriage, stillbirth, or congenital anomalies including deafness, cataracts, heart defects, and intellectual disabilities.

To officially declare disease elimination, the transmission of the endemic virus must be interrupted for a minimum of 36 months. While Italy has achieved this milestone, the possibility of reintroduction remains if the infection is brought in from other geographical areas where it has not yet been eliminated. Travelers to countries where rubella is still endemic are also at risk of acquiring the infection if not vaccinated.

Therefore, it is crucial for Italy to maintain its elimination status by ensuring high vaccination coverage, strengthening surveillance, and promptly responding to any imported cases. The challenge lies in maintaining this status until rubella is eradicated worldwide.

Italy has been working towards rubella elimination for many years, with the first Measles and Congenital Rubella Elimination Plan approved in 2003. Significant progress has been made since then, including improvements in measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination coverage, the introduction of the second dose of vaccine, mandatory notification of pregnant rubella cases, and the establishment of integrated measles-rubella surveillance.

Thanks to the dedication of various healthcare professionals at national, regional, and local levels, as well as increased vaccination coverage, the incidence of rubella cases in Italy has drastically decreased over the past two decades. The country has consistently reported less than one case of rubella per million inhabitants, and there have been no reported cases of congenital rubella since 2019.

Rubella is the leading cause of preventable birth defects worldwide. While there is no specific treatment for the disease, vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure. Moving forward, Italy will continue to prioritize rubella vaccination and encourage women of childbearing potential to check their immune status before conceiving and get vaccinated if susceptible to the infection.

Italy’s successful elimination of rubella serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccines in protecting public health. It shows that with collective efforts and strong immunization programs, we can prevent the spread of dangerous diseases and safeguard the well-being of future generations.

