The spread of the monkeypox worries more and more theWorld Health Organization to the point that it declared the epidemic “Global health emergency”. The decision was communicated by the Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two days after the second meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee for International Health Regulations on the virus monkeypox. Since early May, when it was detected outside African countries where it is endemic, the disease has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries, according to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Monkeypox, highest alert level

Europe confirms itself as the epicenter of infections: 10,604 according to the latest joint bulletin of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe (data as of July 19). “I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international importance,” said the WHO director general, pointing out that the risk in the world is relatively moderate, apart from in Europe where it is high. He also said the panel of experts failed to reach a consensus, remaining divided on the need to activate the highest level of alert. In the end, it was up to the CEO to decide. In 11 years it is the seventh time that the WHO has resorted to this choice: the first was in 2009 with the so-called H1N1 flu, then in 2014 with polio, again in 2014 and then in 2019 with ebola, in the middle in 2015 with Zika and finally now with 2019-nCoV. In Italy, where so far “407 cases with a tendency to stabilization have been recorded”, says the director general of prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, “the situation is under constant monitoring but it is not believed that it should cause particular alarmism”.

Rezza: “Maximum attention but not alarmism”

The Ministry of Health has already prepared, together with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the procedures for reporting individual cases. In the province of Cremona today two infections attested by Ats Val Padana were found: one of the two infected has already recovered, the other is still undergoing specific therapy but is fine. “It is not an excessively dangerous disease, but the numbers are important in the sense that it is not a phenomenon, that is, there was no such disease – says Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the San Raffaele Institute in Milan – WHO she reasons with a logic of activating surveillance systems so as not to be caught unprepared by some variant. A new disease or in any case that spreads where it was not there, must always induce the health authorities to pay great attention, the WHO speaks to the world, to all countries and this is a phenomenon to be followed “. Meanwhile, the European Union has secured another 54,530 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, bringing the total number of doses purchased for member states to 163,620, the Commission said days ago, adding that vaccine deliveries “will continue to be carried out in the coming weeks and months and for the rest of the year “. In addition, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended extending the indication of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex to include use for the protection of adults from monkeypox.

The situation in Italy

“We have reached 15,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 70 countries around the world, which is probably the tip of the iceberg. It is likely that they are 5-6 times more: we are therefore close to 100,000 real cases. Italy remains among the top 10 countries, with about 400 cases. These are impressive numbers ». To make the point is Andrea Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who underlines to beraking latest news Salute: «Nobody wants to alarm, but be careful to underestimate the problem. It would be appropriate to start now with an important vaccination campaign, aimed at young males, otherwise in September we risk having tens of thousands of diagnosed cases and as many under trace ».

“Extending the vaccine for human smallpox with the indication also for monkey smallpox seems to me appropriate – comments Bassetti, in the aftermath of the green light of the European Medicines Agency – it is clear that a more specific vaccine would be needed, but at this moment it can go well broaden the indication “. «Perhaps the name monkeypox makes us think of something far from us – reflects the infectious specialist – it would be more appropriate to say that it is smallpox of the skin, since it typically gives skin lesions. At the beginning the problem was underestimated, in Italy but also at an international level, and in just over 2 months we arrived at an impressive number of cases, there had never been so many before ».

The numbers

“Impressive numbers – remarked Bassetti – also because this disease does not affect the whole population, but a very limited group: young, purely male, who are infected through homo / bisexual and more rarely heterosexual relationships. A vaccination campaign should be addressed very quickly to these people, monkeypox is a far from simple disease. We do not think only of deaths, these injuries are highly disabling and we do not know what will happen when the disease continues to grow and affects immunosuppressed, HIV-positive people. So be careful to underestimate the problem. Nobody wants to scare but, I repeat, by now monkeypox is an endemic infection in the world ».