Italy Approves Access to ADHD Treatment for Adults in Landmark Decision

Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has made a groundbreaking resolution that will revolutionize access to treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in Italy. The resolution, titled AAM/PPA n.659/2023, was published in the Official Journal general series on October 18, 2023. The decision is significant as it recognizes the use of modified release methylphenidate, a first-choice active ingredient in treating ADHD, for the entire adult population suffering from the disorder.

Previously, the prescription of this drug was limited to adults who had already started treatment before reaching the age of majority. However, with the new resolution, newly diagnosed adults, diagnosed after the age of 18, will now have access to this medication. This marks a significant advancement in the modernization of mental health care in Italy and offers targeted therapies based on scientific evidence to a category of patients who have often been ignored until now.

ADHD ITALIA OdV, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with ADHD, has expressed its gratitude to Minister Orazio Schillaci and the technical table for Mental Health, led by Prof. Alberto Siracusano and Dr. Giuseppe Nicolò, for their role in this decision. They hope that this marks an epochal turning point for the Mental Health Departments, opening doors to the latest generation of treatments based on solid scientific evidence.

The president of ADHD ITALIA OdV, Cristina Lemme, stated, “This act constitutes a significant advancement in the process of modernizing mental health care, offering targeted therapies, based on scientific evidence, for a category of patients often ignored until now. We hope that this marks an epochal turning point for all those who refer to the services of the Mental Health Departments, opening the doors to latest generation treatments, based on the most solid scientific evidence available.” Lemme also expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to making this important step forward possible.

This resolution by AIFA is expected to have a positive impact on individuals with ADHD in Italy, as it will facilitate access to effective treatments and ensure that they are reimbursed by the National Health Service. The decision reflects a commitment to improving mental health care and providing evidence-based therapies for ADHD patients.

Overall, this resolution represents a significant milestone in the field of mental health care and offers hope for individuals with ADHD in Italy. It is a step towards recognizing the importance of appropriate and accessible treatments for this population, and it sets a precedent for future advancements in mental health care in the country.

