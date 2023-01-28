Listen to the audio version of the article

No China effect, at least for now, on the pandemic in Italy which week after week is becoming more and more endemic (that is, the phase of coexistence with the virus). In the last seven days there has been a sharp drop in all epidemic parameters with a 30% drop in deaths and a 26% drop in new positives. Even the still not widespread sub-variants of the Omicron Kraken and Orthrus family are not worrying: if on the one hand they facilitate infections and partially circumvent vaccines on the other they do not cause less serious cases. However, the WHO postpones the end of the emergency: “There are still too many dead”

The numbers confirm: the pandemic is increasingly endemic

The numbers of the latest weekly bulletin on Covid by ISS and the Ministry of Health speak for themselves: the incidence rate in our country has collapsed to 65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (a month ago there were almost four times more) and even the RT shows a marked downward trend: we are at 0.73, well below the epidemic threshold. The occupation rate of the medical and intensive care areas also collapses to 6.4 and 2.1% respectively, almost to historic lows at least compared to the previous winter seasons. “All the indicators show a positive evolution and at the moment the situation is completely under control”, warns the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza. There are finally fewer victims: in the week of January 20-26, 345 died with a variation of -30.3% compared to the previous week

Kraken and the other sub-variants don’t worry

As for the feared sub-variants of Omicron, the diffusion of the sub-lineage XBB.1.5, also known as Kraken, is stable in Italy. XBB.1.5 – which has spread widely in the United States – was, in the last week of sampling (01/16/2023 – 01/22/2023), equal to 1.79% of the total number of sequencing. The CH.1.1 sublineage, also known as Orthrus, is on the other hand slightly up, going from 2.6% on January 10 to 4.46%. For example Kraken is proving to be more immunoevasive and transmissible, but not more serious. Based on its genetic characteristics and growth rate estimates for the WHO, “it is likely that it contributes to the increase in the incidence of cases”. From reports from several countries, “no early signal of an increase in severity has been observed” even though “the number of cases associated with XBB.1.5 is still low and therefore severity cannot yet be assessed with confidence”. Taken together, the WHO assessment concludes, the available information suggests that Kraken “appears to have no additional public health risks compared to other Omicron descendant lineages.”

WHO holds back: “There are still too many dead”

However, the World Health Organization still preaches caution and postpones the declaration of the end of the global emergency by at least three months, above all due to the spread of the virus in China: «Entering the fourth year of the pandemic, we are certainly in a better situation compared to a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its peak and over 70,000 deaths a week were being reported to WHO,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general. But, in recent weeks, the boom in infections in China has led to an increase in deaths, which should not be underestimated: «Since the beginning of December, deaths have started to increase again: about 40 thousand last week, more than half in China ». Also Fabrizio Pregliascoprofessor of Hygiene at the University of Milan, underlines that an increase in infections linked to cases in the USA and China has not been detected, but preaches caution: “It is still too early to evaluate the effects of the Chinese New Year”.

SI goes towards annual vaccinations such as the flu

However, the anti-Covid vaccination, and the fourth and fifth doses especially for the elderly and frail, remains fundamental, with the ISS recalling how the anti-Covid vaccine is confirmed as a shield against the worst outcomes in all age groups , as well as past infections affect. The risk of serious illness for those over 12 who have never been infected is approximately 7 times higher in the unvaccinated than in the vaccinated. Meanwhile, in the US, the FDA envisages a future of annual vaccinations for Covid, flu-style, even if the WHO experts, while deeming it right that the future should be planned, point out that the virus is still unstable and not entirely seasonal and could be early to unbalance. For Walter Ricciardifull professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, the direction is that: «National organizations reason on contingent data, so they dare to make different reflections compared to the WHO, which must speak based on acquired data, but it is clear that the evolution will be in that direction, that is, an annual vaccination as with the flu”.