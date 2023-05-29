Italy called up, for the Nations League Mancini recalls Zaccagni and Zaniolo: peace forced a year later. Bashkirotto news

MILANO — Never so overshadowed by the clubs, there National look for some light to re-emerge. After not participating in the World Cup and the restart like this and like this (home defeat against England, victory without calls in Malta in the first two matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers), the blue European champions start again with the naming after Gianluca Vialli of a field of the Olympic training center in Rome and from the Sardinian pre-retreat in view of the Final Four from the Nations Leaguean objectively minor tournament and yet a real opportunity for a relaunch for Mancini and for his team, which never before must prove themselves up to the clubs. In fact, if the number of foreign players who can be called up in A league it is now close to 70% and if the ct has tried to extreme evils the extreme remedy of sifting the natives in every possible championship (retegui in Argentina the prototype of the new course, baptized by the two goals of the Tigre striker in England and Malta), a figure in contrast reveals that this season the Serie A teams are helping the national team: among the 12 semi-finalists of the 3 European cups c ‘they were 5 Italian and they fielded a congruous number of Italian players. To be exact, 29 took the field, 30 with the Basel full-back Calafiorifor a percentage of 10% of the 300 potentially usable players (there are 25 lists) and even 15.6% of those actually deployable (192, 16 per game including 5 substitutions).

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Psg), Alex Meret (Naples), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli).

Defenders: Federico Baschirotto (Lecce), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Alessandro Florenzi (Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Nicolò Zaniolo (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), *Giacomo Raspadori (Naples), *Mateo Retegui (Tigre), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).

*The presence of Meret, Di Lorenzo, Raspadori and Retegui is subject to any commitments with Napoli (tour) and Tigre (league).

Tonali and Scalvini left at U21

Also considering the good momentum of the Under 20s, who have just reached the round of 16 of the World Cup in their category, greater Italy is now being asked for results. And even the Under 21 team, who have not qualified for the Olympics for 15 years (the last time they participated in the Games was in 2008), must reach their goal through the final phase of the European Championship, scheduled in Georgia and Romania from 21 June to 8 July). This is why Mancini has left Nicolato two strengths like the AC Milan player Tone them and the Atalanta Scalvini.

Florenzi and Locatelli are back

The convocations for the pre-retreat of the Nations, which will take place from 5 to 9 June at the Forte Village in Santa Margherita di Pula, in Sardinia, show that we are more serious than ever. In addition to Retegui’s confirmation, among the 26 summoned, in the name of reasons of state, there is also the ex Roma player Zaniolo and Lazio Zaccagni, protagonists a year ago of a dispute that cost both their jobs. They come back Immobilestopped by numerous injuries, Florenzi e Locatelli. The novelty is the Lecce defender Bashkir. The players of are not among the squad Inter e Fiorentinaengaged in final Of Champions League e Conference League. The selection for the Nations will take place in Sardinia: on 11 June in Coverciano there will be the 23 elected for the Final Four scheduled in the Netherlands from 15 to 18 June, including the Azzurri of Inter and Fiorentina. It is therefore likely that, from Santa Margherita to Coverciano, the cuts will be at least 8.

El Shaarawy seeks repechage

For sure, for now, there is the fact that in the semi-final on June 15th in Enschede with the Spain, the national team will risk its somewhat lost credibility by missing out on the World Cup. On the 18th he will then play the eventual final in Rotterdam with the winner of the other semifinal Holland-Croatia, or in Enschede the final for third place. The data from the European cups are comforting for the coach. In the semi-final of the Champions League Inter-Milan, between the return leg, 6 Italians from Simone Inzaghi’s Inter took the field (the 5 starters Darmian, Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco e Stretcher more Gagliardini off the bench) and 3 from Pioli’s AC Milan (Calabria e Tone them more He runs away). In the semi-finals of the Europa League, Mourinho’s Roma fielded 7 (Cristante, Mancini, Bove, Spinazzola, Pellegrini e Belottiplus the native Ibanez fielded for now by Brazil only in two friendlies) and Allegri 7’s Juventus (Bonucci, Miretti, Locatelli, Fagioli e Keanmore Gatti e Church). In Conference Italiano he has exhibited 6 with Fiorentina (Terraciano, Ranieri, Biraghi, Mandragora e Bonaventuremore Castroville). Even Basel, with Calafiori, contributed to the tally, which could keep a high percentage even in the 3 finals, given that Inter will play in the Champions League with Manchester City, Roma in the Europa League with Sevilla and Fiorentina in the Conference with West Ham . It should also be considered that, net of reserve goalkeepers, there are other Italians available to their coaches: Bellanova e D’Ambrosio nell’Inter, El Shaarawy in Rome (more in theory Tiresome, Missori e Volpato), Saponara, Venuti e Subtle in Fiorentina. West Ham also have Emerson Palmieri and without the injury there would have been too Scam.

A pedagogist in the staff of the National team

For the moment, the Azzurri called up by Mancini will focus on the pre-training camp in Sardinia from Monday 5 June. Before leaving for Cagliari, they will train at the Giulio Onesti Olympic training center in Rome, where, in the presence of the president of the FIGC Gravina and the president of Coni Malagò and the secretary of Coni Mornati. Spectators of the training will be 30 young patients of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. Coverciano from the 23-man squad for the Nations before the departure of 14 for the Netherlands, there will be two changes in the staff: among the technicians Alberto Bollinicoach of the Under 19 team who will play the final phase of the European Championship in July, and Giuliano Bergamaschisports educator, new figure for the national football team, who comes from the men’s national volleyball team.