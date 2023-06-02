Italy, cases of cancer before the age of 50 increase: the symptoms

Cancer cases before the age of 50 are on the rise, even in Italy. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the experts gathered at the annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology sounded the alarm: “According to the most recent estimates, one in three Italians will fall ill with cancer in the course of his life and cases in our country are on the rise – he confirms Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -: almost 400 thousand were registered in 2022 and the growth, considering that they are more frequent pathologies after the age of 65, appears mostly connected to the general aging of the population “. (THE TESTIMONY OF ANGELO FINOCCHIARO – COLON CANCER)

What do we know

But what happens to young people? Matteo Lambertini, associate professor of medical oncology at the University of Genoa, answers the question: “Over 90% of the new cases of cancer registered annually in our country, as in the rest of the world, concern citizens over 50. However, recent studies are highlighting also in us a progressive increase in tumors before this age, for reasons in part known and in part still to be studied.We know that a cause is certainly to be found in risk factors which have unfortunately become very common, even in children and young people: sedentary lifestyle, incorrect diet, overweight, obesity, smoking, alcohol abuse. Other reasons remain to be understood. For example, much is being investigated about some polluting factors, including environmental ones, and food additives”. Based on the data collected so far, environmental pollution (particularly atmospheric pollution), which includes various carcinogenic substances from human activities (vehicle traffic, industries, domestic heating) or from natural sources (ionizing radiation, ultraviolet rays), is responsible for the 5% of cancer cases. A share that reaches 10% in the most polluted areas and which could prove to be even greater the more the conditions of the environment in which we live worsen. The increase affected cancers of the breast, colorectal, endometrium, esophagus, extrahepatic bile duct, gallbladder, head and neck, kidney, liver, spinal cord, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid. Furthermore, tumors in people under 50 are often more aggressive than in the elderly. There are many alarm bells not to be underestimated: blood in the urine or faeces, palpable masses anywhere on the body, swollen lymph nodes, fever or pain that doesn’t go away.