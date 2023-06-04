Italy-Colombia 3-1, the Azzurri reach the semifinals of the U20 World Cup

Nunziata’s dream of wonderful Italy does not stop. After knocking out England in the round of 16, the Azzurrini engaged in the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina also eliminated the formidable Colombia 3-1, at the end of a match bordering on perfection. A total dominance, especially technical, that fielded by the young hopefuls available to Nunziata, literally taken by the hand by the talent of an extraordinary Tommaso Baldanzi, clearly the best in the field. A goal and two assists for the Empoli attacking midfielder, from whose feet passed all the sparkling game shown against the South Americans, crushed by 3 goals in 46 minutes. First the cross from the right for the aerial detachment of the increasingly decisive Casadei, Chesea’s jewel who has already scored his sixth goal in the event. Then the personal goal with a close left after an aerial bank by Casadei himself. Then, just at the beginning of a second half in which Italy had to defend the 2-goal lead, an extraordinary personal action that gave Esposito the chance to score a valuable back-heel goal.