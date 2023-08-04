Home » ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal collapse; the Video ANSA » ILMETEO.it
Health

ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal collapse; the Video ANSA » ILMETEO.it

by admin
ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal collapse; the Video ANSA » ILMETEO.it

Live Report Weather: ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal collapse; the ANSA Video

Article dated 4/08/2023 at 1.30 pm by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

This year the Solleone will be disturbed by Cyclone Circe, violent, cold, but fast. Cyclone Circe will hit Italy from North to South between today and Saturday, then it will quickly leave the country, not before having transformed the Sun into Dionysus or Bacchus, into some figure who will remember Autumn more than Summer.

We will have a drop in temperatures of at least 10 degrees, we fear violent rainstorms in leopard spots, that is here and there. The period in which this Atlantic perturbation arrives is surprising: a cyclone at the beginning of August is a novelty that suddenly seizes and disorients even the Italian climatology. The VIDEO above.

Open the site in desktop version

See also  Covid, 30,310 new cases with 247,471 swabs and another 108 deaths

You may also like

How to Cultivate Happiness and Success in Your...

TIMED Srl/Ministry of Health + others

Adhd, so brain stimulation helps children with attention...

The Power of Serotonin: How Certain Foods Can...

“How to stay happy in old age”

Vitamin D: a panacea for health

What to do if there is rust in...

The Pros and Cons of Rusks: How to...

Venezuela bans electronic cigarettes, ‘health must be guaranteed’...

Two Point Campus Expands with Medical School DLC,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy