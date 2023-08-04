ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal collapse; the Video ANSA » ILMETEO.it

Live Report Weather: ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal collapse; the ANSA Video

Article dated 4/08/2023 at 1.30 pm by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

This year the Solleone will be disturbed by Cyclone Circe, violent, cold, but fast. Cyclone Circe will hit Italy from North to South between today and Saturday, then it will quickly leave the country, not before having transformed the Sun into Dionysus or Bacchus, into some figure who will remember Autumn more than Summer.

We will have a drop in temperatures of at least 10 degrees, we fear violent rainstorms in leopard spots, that is here and there. The period in which this Atlantic perturbation arrives is surprising: a cyclone at the beginning of August is a novelty that suddenly seizes and disorients even the Italian climatology. The VIDEO above.

