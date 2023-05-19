Italy first in the world to introduce pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease (19/05/2023)

This morning, in the press room of the Chamber of Deputies, the Vice-President of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè presented the National Pediatric Screening Law for the identification of type 1 diabetes and celiac disease proposed by the Italian Diabetes Foundation.

The law was approved yesterday in the Health Commission and will be voted in the hall at Montecitorio on 23 May.

The law will allow Of to preventin children aged 1 to 17 destined to have type 1 diabetes, the onset of the most dangerous symptoms, such as ketoacidosis, which can be lethal; will allow you to have more information to better understand the causes of the disease, with the possibility of introducing pharmacological strategies to slow it down and possibly stop it. (To learn more, read the interview with Dr. Giulio Frontino here: Type 1 diabetes: one diagnosis every three days in children).

It will also allow for diagnose celiac disease early, which can lead to many complications if not diagnosed (to date over 65% of cases are not diagnosed). (read the article here)

The National Observatory is born

In addition to screening, the law provides Italy with a National Observatory on these two diseases and provides for the implementation of information campaigns to raise awareness among the population on the diseases and on the importance of preventive screening.

It’s the first time a state law specifically addresses type 1 diabetes. And we’re the first state in the world to have a law systematically screening children for diabetes and celiac disease.

“We have been working on the presentation of this law for over two years,” he comments the President of the Italian Diabetes Foundation, Nicola Zeni. «Permanently curing type 1 diabetes is the main objective of the Foundation, which is why, among others, we financed the UNISCREEN study, coordinated by prof. Bosi of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, which provides in the hamlet of Cantalupo in Cerro Maggiore, in the province of Milan, a population screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, as well as other chronic cardiovascular diseases, a study that will pave the way for the application of the law. Attention to early diagnosis and prevention, as well as the search for definitive cure, is a primary objective of FID which will also have a strong impact on the families of type 1 diabetes patients. In fact, it is unfortunately known that family members of the sick, I am thinking in particular of brothers, sisters and children, have a greater risk of developing the disease compared to the general population and therefore being able to avoid complex onsets or delay (today) and prevent (hopefully in the future) the onset of the disease would give us great relief”.

“Sparing children and families from the usually traumatic onset of type 1 diabetes is the first objective of the law”, he clarifies Professor Emanuele Bosi, Head of internal medicine at San Raffaele and scientific drafter of the provision. «Being able to identify and follow people destined to fall ill will give a very strong boost to the search for therapies, which already today are able to slow down or stop the disease and will bring ever closer the goal of understanding the cause, so that every cure, preventive or later can be as effective as possible.

Presenting the law with Vice-President Giorgio Mulè were the President of the Italian Diabetes Foundation Nicola Zeni, the President of the Scientific Committee of FID, Prof. Emanuele Bosi, drafter of the law (as well as Director of Internal Medicine of the IRCCS San Raffaele in Milan) and Prof. Carlo Catassi, paediatrician, scientific director for the Marche Polytechnic University of the “school-age celiac disease screening project”.

The link to the direct press conference on the Chamber’s web TV.