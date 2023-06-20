Italy-France, evidence of thawing: Meloni on a mission from Macron to Paris

After days of uncertainty, marked by intense diplomatic work, the official announcement finally arrived: French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Giorgia Meloni at the Elysée for the first time since the premier took office in Palazzo Chigi. It will do so on Tuesday afternoon, when the Prime Minister will have landed in Paris also for the mission that will see her engaged on the Expo 2030 front. The appointment with the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) was already on the agenda and will scene at 15. The novelty, in doubt almost at the last minute and made official after a long push and pull, is instead represented by the bilateral agreement with Macron. An expected face-to-face after the tensions of the last few months on the Paris-Rome axis, especially on the migrant front, which follows the meetings last March in Brussels and in May at the G7 in Hiroshima. The invitation to the Elysée finally arrived, therefore, perhaps not by chance, not even two weeks after the Parisian ‘mission’ of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella. A visit that for the French presidency testified to “the relationship of trust and friendship between the two presidents, as well as the exceptional ties that unite our two countries”. Even more close ties with the Quirinale Treaty, signed in 2021, the “implementation” of which will be among the topics at the table of the conversation between Macron and Meloni.

During the meeting, preceded by a statement to the press, the two will discuss bilateral relations, address European issues (including the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact, with Italy seeking allies in its request to separate from the calculations Pnrr investments) and will take advantage of it to prepare the EU Council to be held in Brussels at the end of the month. Council in which Meloni intends to once again bring the management of migration flows to the fore, with the Tunisia case in the foreground after the EU mission ten days ago by President Kais Saied. The prime minister and Macron will also discuss the next NATO summit to be held on 11 and 12 July in Vilnius, and will reaffirm their joint support for Ukraine on the military, humanitarian, economic, diplomatic and judicial fronts.

Meloni’s trip across the Alps will then also be characterized by the appointment at the 172nd general meeting of the Bie. Before going to the Elysée, the premier will in fact be engaged with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the president of the Lazio region, Franceso Rocca, to promote the candidacy of the capital for Expo2030. In 20 minutes the delegation will try to convince Bie of the goodness of the Italian project. In addition to Rome, there are the two port cities of Busan (South Korea) and Odessa (Ukraine), but above all Riad (Saudi Arabia). The BIE meeting (which will start at 3pm and end at 5pm) is the last meeting before the final decision which will be taken in November, with the delegates of the 179 member countries of the BIE called to vote.

