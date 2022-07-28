Italy earns two places for digital maturity in Europe, in the most important and official ranking, the one that the European Commission draws up every year. But we have not yet been able to cure our historical evils, the low diffusion of digital knowledge among the population and professionals, and the poor coverage of very high-speed networks (Gigabit, as fiber in homes). Thus we read in the Commission’s analysis, the well-known Desi index, with data referring to 2021 (here to download the report).

The rise of two positions, now 18th out of 28, is a “sign of the work done” with the latest governments, as he comments on Facebook Ernest Belisarius, one of the best known Italian digital lawyers. “The pain points come from human capital, more than half of citizens do not have basic digital skills,” she adds.

The role of the Draghi government

The Draghi government has relaunched the digital skills plan, collecting the work of the previous government, and some results could come in the coming months and years. The reform of the ITS (higher technical institutes) stands out, which became law in July, with 1.5 billion euros of the NRP.

The new ITS will serve to reduce the shortage of technical skills required by companies. For now the balance is negative, writes the Desi. “The percentage of digital specialists in the Italian workforce is below the EU average and the prospects for the future are weakened by the modest enrollment and graduation rates in the sector.”

Leap in the use of PA services (thanks to the pandemic)

However, some signs of improvement are recorded in the digital skills of the population. Indeed, it is the first time that Desi has signaled a step forward in this area. As a normal ultra-broadband coverage level (100 megabits) we are doing very well, reaching 100 percent of the population, while we are among the last places in Europe for higher level connections (Gigabit), about 45 percent of the population.

We are still below average in quality and use of public administration services, but we have seen a leap in the last year, thanks to the pandemic. Only 40 percent of the population uses PA digital services, but in 2020 it was 30 percent.

The Commission praises the work done with the Io, Spid app, the single population registry. Unfortunately, large differences remain between different regions and municipalities, especially for digital health services.

Italy is catching up at a very rapid pace

Overall, on the digital side, Italy is catching up at a “very fast” pace, we read and the Commission has good hopes for the future thanks to the strong investments planned in the digital NRR, a further sign, for the Commission, of the attention that politics has finally given to this sector.

An achievement, given that not many governments do digital, it was at the bottom of priority, with “revolutions” always to be done at no cost to public finances. Moreover, the pandemic has also contributed to the growth of digital awareness of households and businesses, of which about 60 per cent have some maturity in this area, with the adoption of cloud services.

The challenge will now be to continue to do well (even better, to make up for the delays reported by Europe), in this delicate phase. The implementation of the NRP coincides with a change of government. If the challenge is won, despite everything, we will read it in the next Desi, in a year.