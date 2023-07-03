Italy is not a country for the elderly, only 19 places in residential facilities for every 1,000 over 65s – Health

Italy last for places in RSA, only 19 per 1000 elderly people over 65 © ANSA/Ansa

In first place for life expectancy at birth, equal to 83 yearsand for years lived in health, on average almost 72, Italy is at the bottom of the ranking for the ability to offer its elderly long-term care. With just 19 places per 1,000 inhabitants over 65, we have the lowest availability of residential facilities for the elderly. This is indicated by the data of the document ‘The National Health Service turns 45′, created by theOffice of Senate Evaluation and Impact which compares our numbers with those of 7 countries: Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, United States and Sweden.

The dossier traces the transition, which took place in 1978, from mutual funds to the birth of the National Health Service, based on a universal welfare model, financed mainly through general taxation.

While integrated home care is struggling to start in our country, the comparison sees Italy last for availability of resources (18.8 places per 1000 inhabitants aged 65 or over) for beds intended for long-term care in residential facilities: the penultimate place, with 30 places, goes to the United States, while the ranking sees Sweden at the top, with 68 beds per 1000 inhabitants over 65, followed by 54 in Germany and 51 in Canada.

The analysis confirms Italy last for total public health expenditure in relation to the PIl: the 2021 figure is equal to 7.1% of gross domestic product, while US public spending, with 15.9%, is at the peak of the countries considered.

About the hospital beds, Italy is third among European countries (year 2020), with 3.2 places available per 1,000 inhabitants, while Germany is first with 7.8 places.

As for the number of active nurses per 1000 inhabitants stands out as the first place in Germany (12) while Italy and Spain are at the bottom, with just 6.3 and 6.1 professionals.

