Italy is out of the Under 21 European Championship: Botheim sends Norway to the quarterfinals | First page

Italy is out of the Under 21 European Championship. The Azzurrini di Nicolato collapse on the last day of the group stage against Norway which, also thanks to the defeat of Switzerland against France, detaches the pass for the quarterfinals. The face of the company is that of Erik Bothheimstriker born in 2000 from Salernitana, who he signs the goal in the 65th minute which is worth going through: Norway and Italy finish level on points at odds of 3, but for the direct clash the Scandinavians pass as seconds of group D behind the Blues and in the quarterfinals they will face the Spain. The group stage elimination hurts doubly: the Azzurrini Like this they also lose the possibility of detaching a pass for the next Olympics, Italy will be absent for the fourth edition in a row.

THE MATCH – Nicolato does not give up on Bellanova and the Gnonto-Pellegri couple are in attack. Norway, on the other hand, raises the center of gravity by inserting an extra striker in the starting eleven, with Jatta alongside Botheim. Italy starts strong and takes the reins of the game and in the 14th minute, after an initial attempt to Gnontocomes the opportunity to Pilgrimsball out. Rovella saves the Azzurrini with a valuable intervention in the 26th minute. Pilgrims he tries again at the half hour on cross by Ricci but he was stopped, a few minutes later it was the same midfielder who went it alone with a volleyed shot deflected by the Norwegian defence. In the 44th minute, another great opportunity for Italy: Bellanova’s cross from the right, Tone them he headed but goalkeeper Klaesson intervened at the last minute by removing the ball from the availability of Gnonto a stone’s throw from the goal line. It’s the last emotion of the first half, the second half opens with the same script that sees Nicolato’s team more enterprising. But the first dangerous occasion of the second half comes from Norway, with Meatballs good at opposing on the left-handed of The river. The reply a few minutes later with the action of Gnonto, but his violent right foot only finds the outside of the net. the Norwegian coach Smerud changes, outside Jatta and Evjen inside Bobb and Nusa. Countermove by Nicolato which revolutionizes the attack with the entry of Cambiaghi and Colombo for Gnonto and Pellegri. In the 65th minute the match unlocks, but the goal is from France: low cross from the right, Carnesecchi smanaccia, Botheim is the quickest and with a dirty shot he makes it 0-1. Another swirl of changes: in Norway outside Ceide for Sahraoui, for Italy inside Cambiaso and Miretti instead of Bellanova and Rovella. In the 73rd minute Cambiaghi tries entering the area from the left, but is closed in for a corner: Okoli and Lovato are disturbed by Tonali’s cross and the action vanishes. Nicolato plays all out by sending Cancellieri onto the field for Scalvini. In the 81st minute Norway made the last changes with Zafeiris and Kamanzi for Kitolano and Wolfe. A minute after a corner for the Azzurrinibad luck too: he hits Cambiaghi, but the ball hits the crossbar. On the overturning in front Cambiaso and Carnesecchi avoid doubling. The Italian goalkeeper is also good in the 85th minute on Nusa’s shot, deflected for a corner kick. Italy tries the final forcing, in the 92nd minute a good initiative from Tonali but no teammate pounces on his cross. And in the 94th minute Carnesecchi kept his goals afloat by rejecting a dangerous free-kick Zafeiris. But that’s not enough: it ends 0-1, Botheim sends Norway to the quarterfinals and extinguishes Italy’s dream.