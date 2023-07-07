Italy last for places in the RSA, still too few in the South – Medicine

Italy lags behind in care for the elderly © ANSA/Ansa

Italy is at the bottom of the ranking for the ability to offer its elderly long-term care. With just 19 places per 1000 inhabitants over 65, we have the lowest availability of residential facilities for the elderly. This is indicated by the data of the document The National Health Service turns 45, produced by the Senate’s Evaluation and Impact Office which compares our numbers with those of 7 countries: Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, United States and Sweden .

The tragedy of the fire in Milan re-proposes the theme of care facilities for the elderly, highlighting the shortcomings in an increasingly elderly country. Healthcare residences were born in Italy in the mid-nineties, and have the characteristic of being non-hospital structures but able to ensure healthcare assistance to non self-sufficient people. According to the Gnpl National Register, the database created by the National Guarantor for the geolocation of social and health care structures on the Italian territory, in 2020 there are 4,629 RSA in Italy (compared to 2,475 in 2007) and include both public and those affiliated with the public and private companies, of which 2,651 in the North, 668 in the Center and 493 in the South, 817 in the Islands.

The dossier also reports that while integrated home care is struggling to start in our country, the comparison sees Italy last in terms of resource availability (18.8 places per 1,000 inhabitants aged 65 or over) for the number of beds to long-term care in residential facilities: the penultimate place, with 30 places, goes to the United States, while the ranking sees Sweden at the top, with 68 beds per 1000 inhabitants over 65, followed by 54 in Germany and 51 in Canada .

In Italy, the structures of rest homes can be public or even affiliated, and in this case the costs are partly borne by the National Health Service and partly borne by the user or the Municipality. For private rest homes, which offer accompanying and assistance services but do not offer health care, the cost to be paid is totally borne by the guest and the fees vary from 1,200/1,500 euros up to figures that can exceed 3 thousand euros depending on the services requested.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

