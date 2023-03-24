Home Health Italy, Mancini: “I saw a great team in the second half. Retegui? Young and quality”
Italy, Mancini: "I saw a great team in the second half. Retegui? Young and quality"

The coach of Italy Robert Mancini this is what he spoke to Sky Sport after the home defeat against England: “Usually we always started uphill and finished downhill, while today the opposite happened. We conceded two goals from two corners where we had to pay more attention, but in the second half I saw a great team who didn’t concede anything and created more than one situation to score. Worried? We cannot always say the same things, we have to find solutions. Retegui has been with us for three days, he has to get to know the environment and his teammates, it wasn’t easy for him today. He is a young, quality boy who, however, still needs to know European football. Our hope is to qualify a little earlier and then let some new players play at the bottom of the qualifiers, but now we have to think about the match against Malta”.

