After defeat to England in the first round of Euro 2024 qualifiersthe path ofItalia proceed to Malta. E Robert Mancini he knows that making mistakes is forbidden for the Azzurri. “Sunday night we have to be the ones seen with England in the second half trying to be more precise in the goal area and less inattentive to some situations in defense – explained the coach -. It’s always about scoring. You need points to qualify. Regardless of the opponent.” “We will make several changes because when you play every three days, certain evaluations must be made – he added -. Retegui still on the pitch? Also for the attack we will evaluate well and see who is better off“.

“I expect a difficult match, all of these matches are difficult and if you can’t unblock them, some difficulties arise – he continued -. In the end, it’s three points, regardless of the team’s value. It’s always a pleasure to play in Malta, we know the team and we know a bit about how they play and the difficulties we’ll find.” “We always have to win but I don’t feel pressure, absolutely – he added -. After so many games against England, even a defeat could have come about.”

As for the provocation of BalotelliMancini then has clear ideas: “What should I answer to Mario? I’m glad there are Italian forwards, but I don’t know what he’s referring to…

Maybe it refers to him? I love him too much, let’s hope he can be really fit“.

“The midfield module? Le

hot assessments are never too fair because you only look at the result – continued Mancini -. There are times when some players aren’t in great condition due to the many games they play, but then level players have certain standards.”

“Spinazzola is returning and Pellegrini can play there, in that role”, Mancini explained without however giving certainties or precise indications on the formation that will play against Malta. ”

Unripe still in central defence? We see. We will change several players due to fatigue, but we have to evaluate them both today and tomorrow, let’s see how they are – he continued -.

retegui from 1′? He deserves confirmation but he too needs to be evaluated on a physical level: he came from Argentina, so many things need to be evaluated.” “He cheered in Spanish? It’s another of the reasons why you need to have a little patience – added the blue coach, still speaking of the attacker -. He’s been in Italy for three days, how can he speak Italian? His grandfather knew Italian, it’s a meaningless controversy. When he knows Italian it will be easier for him”. “He must have some time to get to know the technical characteristics of his teammates well, then it is clear that in a 4-3-3 the attacking players have to help the centre-forward – he continued Left-handed -. It’s essential that the wingers use dribbling to jump the man, because if they reach the back and put the ball in the center he’s strong in the area.”

Then some considerations on the tactical attitude of the Azzurri. ”

There are teams that never lead and win. There isn’t just one way to win, there are many – explained the coach -. We have tested one and it went well when the experts did not give us among the top five or seven in Europe”. “There are no right or wrong medicines, but

you have to play good football“, he added.