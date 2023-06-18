Home » Italy, Mancini reshuffles the cards: Retegui and the trident are back for the ‘finalina’ | First page
Italy, Mancini reshuffles the cards: Retegui and the trident are back for the 'finalina' | First page

Italy, Mancini reshuffles the cards: Retegui and the trident are back for the ‘finalina’ | First page

Italy Of Mancini prepares for final for the third and fourth place of the Nations League. The semifinal with the Spain he left so many doubts and just as much intolerance but the blues are back on the pitch, against the Netherlands, to find each other and ‘go back to having fun’. They do it Sunday 18 June, at 3 pm, at the De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede – home of Twente. The opponent is the Netherlands Of Koemandefeated in extra time by Croatia.

CHOICES – Conquering third place in the new competition for nations, the second after that of two years ago, would represent a small satisfaction, a starting point for the national team. To do it, Mancini returns to the classic 4-3-3 and changes several men. In goal tight ballot between Donnarumma and Meret, with the first who should win. Toloi e Unripe irreplaceable, room for Dimarco on the left and for Good morning central. In midfield the Romanists Pellegrini e Cristante con Verratti to complete the trio. trust in front of reteguion its sides Gnonto e Raspadori. Only bench therefore for Zaniolo and Chiesa.

OPPONENTS – Less turnover instead for Ronald Koeman. Returned to the Dutch bench for 3 games, two of which he lost, ‘Rambo‘ is already being discussed and can’t go wrong, playing at home. It is therefore logical to expect the type training with Dumfries e Buyers between the ‘Italians’ and the stars Van Dijk e Steel. The challenge will be broadcast live on TV Rai 1 e Sky Sport Football and will be live streaming on RaiPlay, Sky Go e NOW TV.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

When (4-2-3-1): Bijlow; Dumfries, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; Wieffer, De Jong; Malen, Koopmeiners, Simons, Gakpo. Ct.: Koeman

Italia (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Toloi, Acerbi, Buongiorno, Dimarco; Verratti, Cristante, Pellegrini; Gnonto, Retegui, Raspadori. Ct: Mancini

