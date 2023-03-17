Home Health Italy, Mancini’s squad for England and Malta: there is also Retegui
Health

Italy, Mancini’s squad for England and Malta: there is also Retegui

by admin

From England to England. The defense of the European throne of the national team begins against the opponent with whom the triumph in the final at Wembley in 2021 came. There are 30 players called by Mancini for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Azzurri will play at the Maradona stadium in Naples against Southgate’s team and away to Malta. Confirmed the absolute novelty Mateo Retegui: in addition to the attacker of the Tigre, first time also for Falcone and Buongiorno. Return for Darmian, outside Zaniolo

