Italy, OFFICIAL: Buffon is the new head of delegation of the national team | First page

Gianluigi Buffon has accepted the FIGC’s proposal and will become, to all intents and purposes, the new head of delegation of the national team, as confirmed by an official press release from the Italian Football Federation. The former goalkeeper, who has just retired from competitive activity, has decided to embark on this new professional adventure within the Federation.

CONFIRMED INDISCRETIONS – The former extreme defender of Juventus, Parma and Paris Saint-Germain, therefore, will be the successor of the late Gianluca Vialli in the role of head of delegation of the Azzurri. After his retirement from the world of football, made official just a few days ago, Buffonrecord holder for appearances for the national team (176), he dissolved his reservations this morning, accepting (starting next September 4th) the proposal received in recent days by the President of the FIGC Gabriele Gravinawho worked closely with his entourage to get him to accept the offer.

GRAVINA’S STATEMENTS – “It is a great day for the Italian national team – declared the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina – because Gigi comes home. Buffon is an icon of our football and a special person. His passion, his charisma and his professionalism will be decisive in writing a new exciting page of this extraordinary love story that is the Azzurra shirt. I am personally very satisfied because bringing him back to Club Italia, involving him in our project, has been a goal of mine for some time. In him I see the qualities of a high-profile manager and in the FIGC he can start the second half of his life in the world of football. My wish to him is to experience it with the same satisfactions that have studded his career as a footballer”.

BUFFON’S FIRST WORDS – “I’m returning to the national team because that child who crossed the Coverciano gate for the first time thirty years ago still wants to dream and to live this dream together with the Italian fans. From the first contact in recent days with President Gravina and then with Mauro Vladovich, I had already decided to say yes, but we had to check some technical aspects; the national team comes first and nothing would have stopped me from going home. The Azzurra shirt has always been part of my life: I wore it with pride and honored with commitment, it gave me unique emotions, I cried when we won the World Cup and when we failed to qualify. I had the privilege of being the only goalkeeper in 113 years to be able to wear the Azzurro, in addition to the various colors of the goalkeeper’s shirts and it was a tribute that I greatly appreciated. The relationship with the national team from the Under 15s to the Maggiore was visceral: every call-up, every training session, every game, everything was special, because in those moments you feel you are there to represent your nation, your people, and that immense responsibility has always given me the strength not to give up and to get up after every fall. I will immediately make myself available to Roberto Mancini and the group entering on tiptoe, because I’ve always thought that in the national team it’s not the medals you have on your chest that count but the commitment, the sacrifice, the availability towards your teammates and the staff that you are willing to put in day by day. And these characteristics have always belonged to me and will accompany me even off the pitch. Being in the place that Gigi Riva has been for years, an example as a man and as a footballer, is an honor and today he will be the first person I will speak to to get some suggestions from him. Then of course I will also hear the CT with whom we will see each other as soon as possible. Even if he scored the most beautiful goal of his career, or almost so, in Parma (Parma – Lazio, 17 January ’99, the back-heel goal for the momentary 1-2, then it will be 1-3 ed), but the I have already forgiven, I am a person of great feelings! Finally, today I like to mention three people who I think would be happy with this choice: Gianluca, who preceded me in this role; Davide, who spent many days with me and Daniele in the national team; Spazzolino, a good person among the first to welcome me in Coverciano”.