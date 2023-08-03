Italy Passes “Oncological Oblivion Law” to Combat Discrimination Against Cancer Survivors

Title: Italy Takes a Stand Against Oncological Discrimination with Landmark “Oncological Oblivion Law”

Date: [Insert Date]

Italy has made significant progress in the battle against social discrimination by unanimously passing the “oncological oblivion law” in the Chamber of Deputies. The law, which aims to prevent discrimination and protect the rights of individuals who have overcome oncological diseases, has garnered praise from various sectors and is now awaiting approval in the Senate. The law introduces the concept of a “right to be forgotten,” ensuring that clinical recovery is synonymous with equal rights and opportunities in society.

The law outlines various provisions and rights for individuals who have successfully recovered from oncological diseases. Firstly, it defines the right to oncological oblivion as the right for recovered individuals to withhold information or be the subject of investigations regarding their previous medical condition. The law also addresses access to financial, banking, and insurance services. It prohibits requests for health-related information from these institutions when signing or renewing contracts if the individual has been in remission for over ten years, with a reduced timeframe for those who developed the pathology before the age of twenty-one. Furthermore, the law prohibits accessing health information for matters related to adoptions and access to competitions for cancer survivors. The Guarantor for the protection of personal data is tasked with overseeing the correct application of these new provisions.

To ensure equal opportunities in the workplace and related services, a decree from the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, in consultation with cancer patient organizations, will promote specific active policies. These policies aim to guarantee equal opportunity for individuals who have been affected by oncological diseases in job placement, retention, and career development. Italy’s approach aligns with similar legislation in France, Luxembourg, Holland, Belgium, and Portugal. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has also expressed his intention to intervene in this matter.

The approval of the oncological oblivion law by the Chamber of Deputies has received widespread applause from oncologists and medical societies. The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and the Aiom Foundation commend the Chamber for taking this fundamental step towards protecting over one million cancer survivors in Italy. They highlight the discrimination faced by cancer survivors in accessing insurance, mortgages, adoption processes, and employment opportunities. They emphasize that this law has the potential to place Italy at the forefront in Europe in terms of protecting individuals affected by cancer and providing them with a chance at a full and discrimination-free life.

According to Saverio Cinieri, President of Aiom, the approved law sets Italy apart from other countries by including provisions that address financial services, employment contracts, and adoptions. Giordano Beretta, President of the Aiom Foundation, emphasizes that Italy currently has 3.6 million individuals living after a cancer diagnosis, with over one million considered cured. The foundation has actively campaigned to raise awareness about the rights of cancer survivors through resources, web portals, and social campaigns, collecting over 107,000 signatures to promote this cause.

Once the law receives final approval from the Senate, individuals who have recovered from cancer in Italy will no longer face discrimination in their social, professional, and family lives. The implementation of this law signifies a significant step forward in the fight against oncological discrimination and highlights Italy’s commitment to equality and inclusivity for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

