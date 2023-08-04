Italy restyling, the coach Mancini coordinator of the national teams – Football

Restyling or revolution: certainly after the Azzurri flops on the national teams we change. Roberto Mancini in fact becomes the coordinator of the teams, from major Italy, passing through the Under 21s and Under 20s: innovations confirmed by the FIGC after the federal council, which announced in this plan of “functional integration, the additions to the A national team with the entry into the staff of the former world champion Andrea Barzagli, while left-handed Alberto Bollini takes the role of deputy, fresh from the European success with his now former Under 19 team. A rainy waltz involving the Under 21 benches entrusted to Carmine Nunziata (leaves the U20 brought to second place in the world category) and the Under 20 entrusted to Attilio Lombardo.

The objective for the federation is to apply the same styles and systems of play on the pitch, so as to encourage “the technical learning of the younger players who will approach the shirt of the senior national team”. At the same time, Mancini’s alter ego for the youth teams (from Under 19 to Under 15) will be Maurizio Viscidi, a sort of link, with a double task: to lead the technical training of the blue base, and contribute the integration of the top youth teams (the 21st and 20th) with the senior national team.

“Let’s give life to a new phase of Club Italia, it is an evolution and not a revolution – the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina is keen to clarify – Because we start again with new ideas, but also from some fixed points of our technical project The numbers from 2018 to today prove it, Club Italia is a successful reality, but to remain at the top and improve it is necessary to change. We did it with a coherent project, which reiterates the opportunity, even before the necessity, to work as a supply chain, whose only purpose is to make talent mature”. The choices on all the youth benches go in this direction: Nunziata rises to the U21 from the U20 and has already led the U17 and U19. Bernardo Corradi is promoted from the U17 to the U19: the new coach will make his debut on 9 August for the test against Albania (23 Azzurrini have already been called up).

While Mancini’s staff is strengthened with the arrival of Barzagli who will have the task of taking care of the defensive area. It remains to untie the Italdonne knot, fresh from the heavy world elimination with queue and polemical letter from the players. the appointment of the new coach has not been made, but Gravina underlines that there is “the embarrassment of choice”. “There is bitterness – adds the federal president on the Azzurri’s exit -. The first 35 minutes with Sweden were the most beautiful in our women’s football. Then having conceded three goals in a photocopy highlighted limitations, gaps and responsibilities “This is a match that we all lost together. We leave, knowing that we have all made a mistake, some on the pitch, some on the bench, some in Via Allegri”.

Whoever will be Milena Bertolini’s heir must “have the ability to dialogue, synthesise, be very prepared and have great human values. Then he will have to know how to understand and pamper the girls’ sensitivity, one of the values ​​that has made the women’s movement strong. There is incredible enthusiasm, we are spoiled for choice, with very interesting options” Gravina is keen to underline. Among the other news that arrived from Via Allegri, one does not concern the blue: Atalanta, as anticipated in these days, will be inserted with the U23 formation in the next Serie C. As regards instead Reggina, after the rejection by the TAR on the repechage in B, Gravina plans a restart from the amateurs for the Calabrians who will have “the possibility of resorting to article 52 paragraph 10 of the NOIF”. A rule which provides, in the event of non-admission to the Serie A, Serie B and Serie C championships, “subject to the opinion of the Commission set up for this purpose”, that the city of the non-admitted club can participate with its own club in a championship of the Amateur League.

