news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAIRO, MARCH 21 – The Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute in Dakar have promoted a series of meetings in Senegal concerning pediatric surgery as part of activities intended to encourage scientific cooperation bilateral. This was reported in a press release from the Italian diplomatic mission in the Senegalese capital.



During a seminar organized with the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar and the Senegalese Society of Pediatric Surgery, Prof. Francesco Fascetti Leon of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health of the University of Padua had the opportunity to discuss with colleagues surgeons and anesthesiologists from various universities and pediatric hospitals in Senegal.



Theme of the conference, the evolution of minimally invasive surgery techniques for the correction of malformations that newborns can present at birth.



During his mission in Senegal, Fascetti Leon then made visits to the Albert Royer hospitals in Dakar-Fann and to the new pediatric facility in Diamdiadio, both specialized in childcare, meeting local doctors and discussing with them the main dysfunctions and neonatal pathologies that require particularly complex interventions.



The mission, organized by the scientific attaché, is part of the celebration program for the 800th anniversary of the founding of the University of Padua organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



The Italian Embassy in Dakar is focusing on scientific diplomacy to strengthen collaborations between Italian and Senegalese universities, research institutions and medical care institutions with the aim of promoting greater integration of the latter in the context of international scientific partnerships and contribute to the growth of scientific capabilities in the medical and health sector of Africa, concludes the statement. (HANDLE).

