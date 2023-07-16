ITALY UNDER 19 IS EUROPEAN CHAMPION! Beat Portugal 1-0! | Nationals

Italy Under 19 is European champion. The most beautiful revenge, not only for the very heavy 5-1 suffered in 10 against 11 in the groups, but also for the 2018 final lost 4-3 in extra time in a great classic of youth football which, 20 years after the last time brings us back to the top of the European podium. To the Azzurrini of Alberto Bollini the 1-0 goal signed by Kayodewinger of Fiorentina, to beat the parity of Portugal in the final of the Ta’Qal Stadium in Malta. A difficult path that began with a handicap at the beginning of the season, but culminated with a magical victory, made up of great cohesion and character on the part of all the boys starting from the captains Faticanti and Missori, passing through the most talked about Esposito, Vignato and N’Dourbut also come on Dellavalle cousinsthat’s right Lipani e Exactlyalways present in the goal area.

AS IN 2003 – And Bollini then repeats the success of 2003, then in the second edition of the tournament, conquered by Paolo Berrettini’s Italy, made up of people of the caliber of Chiellini, Aquilani, Padoin, Della Rocca and Pazzini scored a clear 2-0 against Portugal. 20 years have passed and many talents have touched this very important shirt. Today Bollini and his boys raise a trophy to the sky that gives confidence and hope to the whole movement.

OFFICIAL TRAINING

Portugal Under 19 (4-3-3): G. Ribeiro; Esteves, A. Ribeiro, Bras, Marques; Justus, N. Felix, Dead; H. Felix, R. Ribeiro, Borges. CT: Milheiro

Italia Under 19 (4-3-3): Mastrantonio; Missori, A. Dellavalle, L. Dellavalle, Regonesi; Hasa, Toilers, Ndour; Kayode, Esposito, Vignato. CT: Bollini

FIRST HALF

8‘ – Great opportunity for Italy. Missori sprints on the wing and from the trocar finds a cross behind the goalkeeper and defender for Esposito who, from a favorable position and with the whole mirror in front of him, tries the volley from the right winger instead of hitting with his left by badly clicking the ball.

12 – Cher N’Dour frees herself from the limit and tries the right foot but does not find the target.

15′ – Bucking by Hasa who tries the left from the edge deflected for a corner. On the developments of the corner Esposito tries the header that ends slightly high.

19′ GOAL – Gran palla at Hasa who finds a cross cut from the left by fishing Kayode’s flying third time from the far post who mocks the direct scorer and, with the complicity of the goalkeeper, finds the advantage.

21′ First thrill for Italy with a one-two on the edge with Borges and Ribeiro that didn’t materialize, but there was a clear foul on the edge of Hugo Felix that wasn’t sanctioned.

24′ Gabi Bras booked, do it from behind in midfield on Esposito.

25‘ – Yellow also for Samuel Justo who, jumped dry by Esposito, already throws him by holding him.

27′ – Grandie exit from Mastrantonio who takes the time well on the deep ball and uses his big hands to anticipate Rodrigo Ribeiro. Then the goalkeeper overcomes himself by sending the loose ball on which Borges was pounced on to the side.

33′ – Yellow to Missori who enters hard in midfield on Gustavo Sà.

36′ – Side by Esposito for Hasa who tries the dry right shot from the edge, but finds the save on the ground by Gonzalo Ribeiro.

42′ – Again Hasa tries the right shot from the edge but the shot grazes the crossbar to beat Ribeiro.

45+1′ – Do it naive and right yellow for N’Dour who spreads Gustavo Sà on the edge of the area.

45+2′ – Free kick from the edge of Hugo Felix, the ball is just high.

SECOND HALF

45′ – Double substitution for Portugal: Marques and Justo out, Martim Fernandes and Prioste in.

51′ – Gustavo Sá went for it from distance, but his low right foot shot wide.

53′ – Vignato tries after a percussion on the right. However, the left-handed throw is saved.

61′ – Mastrantonio saves from Martim Fernandes who heads Regonesi’s shoulders, but finds the goalkeeper’s great intervention to save the result.

65′ – Change for Italy with Bollini removing an exhausted N’Dour and sending Lipani onto the field.

65′ – Again Mastrantonio saves Gustavo Sà’s right from a distance.

73′ – Vibrant protests from Portugal for a contact in the area. Yellow to Gustavo Sà

75′ – Canceled the 2-0 goal in Lipani. Esposito escapes on the edge of offside and kicks on goal with Ribeiro who responds centrally on the feet of Lipani who scores. However, the action was stopped because according to the right assistant Esposito he had started offside.

75′ – Another dangerous action by Esposito, but the choked right foot goes wide.

76′ – Another change in Portugal, inside Empoli striker Herculano Nabian.

82′ – Great high exit by Mastrantonio which cancels the Portuguese forcing.

83′ – Another side from Esposito this time for Lipani who sends high pots.

88′ – Rodrigo Ribeiro dsi spins and takes it off, but he sends it out.

88′ – Yellow for wasting time for Mastrantonio.

90′ – 5 minute recovery.

94′ – With a whisker to go, Herculano Nabian threw himself on a loose ball and volleyed a shot, grazing the post and equalizing

95′ IT’S OVER! ITALY IS EUROPEAN CHAMPION!!!