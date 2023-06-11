Home » Italy-Uruguay 0-1, a goal by Rodriguez gives Celeste the Under 20 World Cup
Italy-Uruguay 0-1, a goal by Rodriguez gives Celeste the Under 20 World Cup

ITALY-URUGUAY U20 0-1

86′ L. Rodriguez (U)

ITALIA (4-3-1-2): desplanches; Turicchia, Ghilardi, Guarino, Young (91′ Lipani); Casadei, Faticanti (46′ Zanotti), Prati; Baldanzi (91′ Pisilli); Pafundi (56′ Esposito), Ambrosino (56′ Montevago). Coach: Nunziata.

URUGUAY (4-2-3-1): Rodriguez; Chagas, Boselli, F. Gonzalez, Matturro; Garcia, Diaz; L. Rodriguez (95′ Homenchenko), Gonzalez, De Los Santos (91′ Sosa); Duarte (62′ Ferrari). Ct. Broli.

Ammonites: Guarino (I), Ambrosino (I), Prati (I), Zanotti (I), Lipani (I), Diaz (U)

