Italy, Valore, Futura and Green: how to choose the cheapest Btp

Also thanks to the arrival of the Btp Valore, savers are once again turning their gaze to Italian government bonds. An important step that certainly concerns rising interest rates and the consequent positive trend in yields. At this juncture, however, it is important to identify the most convenient investment. So here are some tips for choosing the most advantageous Btp.

The offer on the market

There are currently four categories of public debt securities where the purpose is to invest one’s savings. Traditional BTPs with fixed coupons were excluded from the analysis. The first is the BTP Italia, where the yield is linked to inflation, followed by the BTP Futura, in which the yield is linked to GDP growth. The other two securities are the Btp Valore which has the characteristic of having an increasing coupon and the Btp Green aimed at financing environmental sustainability projects.

Btp Italy

Currently i Btp Italy issued by the treasury are nine. The yield is linked to the Italian inflation rate which is currently around 8%. On May 22, 2023, the tenth issue will be repaid. The effective net yields of the Btp range from 6.9% of the Btp Italia which will mature in November 2023 to 8.36% of the bond which will be repaid in April 2024. The bond maturing in June 2023 will have a profit of 8.04%. Analyzing the forecasts on the trend of inflation which is around 3/4% it can be stated that for the next two years the BTP coupon will always be cheaper than traditional government bonds.

Btp Futura

The Btp Futura has not had much success among investors due to the fact that their yield is closely linked to the bet on the growth of the Italian GDP. The BTP Futura currently has four issues and current yields are consistent with those of traditional BTPs. The yields of Btp Futura they range from 3.78% of the five-year bond maturing in November 2028 to 4.39% of the bond with the possibility of repayment in April 2037.

Btp Green

Focused on financing projects dedicated to environmental sustainability, green BTPs were introduced in March 2021. The Btp Green 2021 has met with considerable success from large and small investors, registering 52.9 billion euros against an issue of 10 billion. The gross yield of this last green bond issued amounts to 4.056%

Btp Value

Recently launched Btp Value it is a government bond also dedicated to small savers. It has increasing coupons and a loyalty bonus for investors who will keep it until its natural maturity which will be in 2027. The security will be issued from Monday 5 June until 1 pm to Friday 9 June 2023, unless early closing. The interest rates have not yet been made explicit and the minimum denomination is 1,000 euros. The coupons will be periodic and will be calculated on the basis of increasing and pre-established rates.