Italy vs Switzerland | SaluteInternational

Italy and Switzerland, although so different in the healthcare system model and in the availability of resources allocated to healthcare, share a condition that has long afflicted most healthcare systems: the growth of inequalities on a socio-economic, geographical and often also racial basis.

The affinities

The affinities concern above all the state of health of the respective populations. In fact, in both countries most health indicators are favourable, and generally better than the average of OECD countries.

Table 1 presents some of these indicators.

Life expectancy at birth is, in Italy and Switzerland, higher than the OECD average: for 38 countries the average value is 81 years, compared to 83 in Italy and 84 in Switzerland. Life expectancy at 60 is slightly higher in Switzerland than in Italy, and the difference between the sexes (around four years) is identical.

The Table 1 also suggests that improvement is possible, as estimated by the number of potential years of life lost before age 75 or by avoidable mortality. Analyzes show that a large part of early mortality is linked to two modifiable determinants, namely alcohol and tobacco (1). The good health of the Italian population is often attributed to virtuous eating habits, such as the Mediterranean diet. European migrations from South to North have favorably changed the diet of the regions of immigration, including Switzerland. This influence is all the more likely since, after 1945, Italian emigration came mainly from southern Italy, whose diet seems particularly virtuous. The health of the population residing in Switzerland could have benefited from a “healthy migrant effect”, i.e. a better selective state of health (not due only to diet) for first generation migrants.

The Table 2 presents the percentage of the population that perceives itself to be in good/excellent health. This proportion is generally high in the Italian and Swiss populations. Note the 10 point difference between Italy and Switzerland (73% vs. 83% respectively). We also consider the social gradient of self-perception of health, estimated here by the income gradient. This gradient is present in both countries. It is more marked in Switzerland than in Italy: the share of “perception of health status” goes from 70% to 80% from the first to the last quintile in Italy, from 73% to 90% in Switzerland.

The differences, in some cases the enormous gaps, concern healthcare both in terms of the healthcare system model and the resources available to it.

Model differences

The Italian model, born with the 1978 reform, is universalistic, financed by general taxation and governed by the State and the Regions. The Swiss model is mutualistic, financed by premiums paid by families to the 60 authorized health insurance funds (read also here). These operate as mutuals, therefore excluding any profit. Basic health insurance is mandatory. At the end of each year, the amount of premiums for the following year is negotiated between the health insurance funds, the 26 cantons and the Confederation. These basic insurance premiums depend on the insured’s canton of residence (2). The average annual premium is CHF 3760 (€3904), from CHF 2563 (€2661) (Appenzell Innerrhoden) to CHF 4915 (€5103) (Basel-City). This inter-cantonal disparity is part of the Swiss political culture which favors local and decentralized management.

In addition to geographic disparities, financing in Switzerland is socially inequitable: the premiums are regressive because they are independent of family income. A partial rebalancing is underway: the cantons finance a reduction in premiums for insured people below a certain income level. Despite this, the ability of low- and middle-income families to pay is reaching its limits, as evidenced by several signs. For example, 5.2% of the resident population (>16 years) has given up consulting a doctor or dentist for economic reasons (3). These disparities and inequalities make it difficult, if not chaotic, to govern the system. The publication of the amount of insurance premiums causes a real annual psychodrama. New insurance products have been developed, including franchising, gatekeeper and complementary insurance systems. These new insurance products increase insurance coverage for services not covered by basic health insurance (such as certain complementary medicines) or reduce the price of basic insurance.

The differences in resources

Table 3 clearly shows the huge gap in resource availability between Italy and Switzerland: for example, Italian per capita healthcare spending (4,290 US$) is almost half that of Switzerland (8,049 US$), which in the world is second only to that of the USA (12,197 US$).

The Italian health service has been suffering for years from a constant process of de-financing which has led to a strong reduction in staff and beds, it has significantly reduced the public offer, has produced an exhausting lengthening of waiting times and, consequently, has fueled the use of the private sector (which has expanded significantly in recent years, together with the private insurance market). In all this there is an affinity with Switzerland: in Italy the percentage of people who give up treatment or delay the time of treatment for economic reasons is high.

Switzerland is rich in resources (sometimes used excessively and inappropriately) (4). and does not know the phenomenon of waiting lists. It has a number of beds 30% higher than the Italian one, and the number of nurses per 1000 inhabitants is three times higher than the Italian one (18.3 vs 6.2). This is also why the mortality levels from COVID-19 in Switzerland were half those in Italy (1608 vs 3247 deaths per million inhabitants). The “wealth” of Switzerland, and the high salaries of professionals, are a formidable attraction factor that allows the healthcare system to avoid the shortage of personnel that affects most European countries. In 2020, a third of doctors practicing in Switzerland trained abroad (5). The countries of origin of migrant doctors in Switzerland are Germany (20% of migrant doctors) and Italy (4%). The proportions are more or less the same for nurses. The net salary of an Italian nurse who goes to work in Switzerland is around 3,300 euros (double that in Italy).

Conclusions

Italy and Switzerland, although so different in the healthcare system model and in the availability of resources allocated to healthcare, share a condition that has long afflicted most healthcare systems: the growth of inequalities on a socio-economic, geographical and often also racial basis. And even the great availability of health resources does not even guarantee a proportional growth in life expectancy at birth, as demonstrated by the situation in the USA which has been grappling for some years with a constant reduction in the longevity of its population caused by various factors such as the incredible, lethal opioid epidemic, but above all by the devastating spread of chronic diseases (starting from modifiable determinants such as obesity) which especially affects the poorest segments of the population (primarily African-Americans).

Market-based health – more attentive to profits than to people, more interested in the production of services than in care, in taking charge – generates inequalities everywhere and penalizes the most vulnerable groups of the population: the poor, the elderly (but also young people, as we have seen during the pandemic) and patients with mental health problems.

Fred Paccaud, Unisanté and Faculty of Biology and Medicine, Lausanne

Gavino Maciocco, Department of Health Sciences, University of Florence

