Home Health Italy will say “no” to the ban on endothermic engines by 2035
Health

Italy will say “no” to the ban on endothermic engines by 2035

by admin

In Brussels, at the meeting of the ambassadors of the EU countries, Italy will express a position contrary to the proposal for a European Regulation which provides for a ban on the production and sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines by 2035. This was written by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security in a press release.

While sharing the decarbonisation objectives, Italy maintains that the environmental targets must be pursued through “an economically sustainable and socially equitable transition”, planned and guided with great care, to avoid negative repercussions for the country both in terms of employment and production .

Italy also believes – this is the position that will be expressed – that the choice of electric should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transition phase. The success of electric cars will depend a lot on how affordable they become.

A rational choice of technological neutrality in the face of shared environmental objectives must allow the Member States to make use of all the solutions to decarbonise the transport sector, taking into account the different national realities, and with a more gradual planning of the times.

“The use of renewable fuels, compatible with thermal engines”, affirms Minister Gilberto Pichetto, “will contribute to a reduction in emissions without requiring unattainable economic sacrifices from citizens”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Apple pushes iOS 16 Beta 6! The official version will be released to the public in September this year

You may also like

Nuclear, France presents its ‘alliance’: “The EU pushes...

WEATHER ALERT from the National Civil Protection for...

The Aoup Medical Simulation Center confirms its excellence...

Lajatico, the absurd leaflet from Forza Nuova against...

Where the new AC Milan stadium in La...

Cars: Italy and Germany against the ban on...

Italy will vote no to stop heat engines...

Meningitis: what it is, symptoms and vaccine

Naoki Yoshida does not appreciate this term –...

Juric pre Juventus-Turin: “The boys are young, I’ve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy