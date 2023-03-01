Home Health Italy will vote no to stop heat engines in 2035
At Wednesday’s EU summit in Brussels, where the ambassadors of the member states will meet, Italy will express a position contrary to the proposal for a European regulation which provides for a ban on the production and sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines by 2035. The reports the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. While sharing the decarbonisation objectives, Italy maintains that the environmental targets must be pursued through “an economically sustainable and socially equitable transition”.

