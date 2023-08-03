Italy’s Aging Healthcare System on the Brink: Operators Struggle with Physical Effort, Salary, and Career Prospects

Title: Italy’s Healthcare System Faces Crisis as Operators Struggle with Physical Exhaustion and Low Wages

Andrea Carli

Italy’s ageing population is taking a toll on the country’s healthcare system, leading to a crisis in the industry. The latest policy brief by the National Institute for the Analysis of Public Policies (INAPP) titled “Aging in Healthcare” warns that the system is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The report reveals that three out of four healthcare operators complain about physical exhaustion, while nine out of ten are dissatisfied with their salaries and career prospects. Additionally, an overwhelming majority, 97% and 93% respectively, highlight the mental and emotional strain they experience in their roles.

The alarming data was gathered from an online questionnaire completed by 1,803 healthcare operators, including doctors, nurses, and social and health workers.

The report emphasizes that the increasing average age of healthcare professionals and upcoming retirements, coupled with a lack of adequate turnover and a redefinition of the relationship between the public system and private healthcare operators, pose a significant risk to the efficiency and sustainability of Italy’s National Health System. This comes at a time when there is a growing demand for prevention, treatment, and assistance services due to the country’s aging population.

Between 2008 and 2018, the number of healthcare staff in Italy decreased by over 41,000 due to the blockage of turnover and cuts in health spending. This has resulted in a higher average age for doctors (around 51) and nurses (around 47) in 2020. Moreover, by 2027, approximately 28% of medical personnel and 8% of nursing personnel are expected to retire.

The report also highlights the issue of coin-operated doctors, referring to the difficulties in accessing healthcare professions and their unattractiveness in the Italian labor market. Despite extraordinary recruitments during the pandemic, the reduction in permanent subordinate work and the increasing trend of healthcare professionals seeking opportunities abroad are exacerbating the workforce shortage.

The questionnaire responses indicate that healthcare workers find their work demanding, both mentally and physically. Men report more physical exertion, especially among younger age groups (81.2% compared to 74% of the over-50s). On the other hand, women mention higher pressure related to mental and emotional involvement, with 60% of female workers over 50 highlighting this issue.

The respondents, who work mainly in the national health system (around 96%), expressed concerns about the rigidity of working conditions, including limited flexibility in terms of remote work, career shifts, and requesting holidays or leave at short notice.

Looking ahead, economic conditions and working hours are critical elements affecting healthcare workers’ expectations for their future. Over-50s are pessimistic about economic treatment, while men in younger age groups anticipate worsening working rhythms and hours.

Amidst these challenges, around 80% of healthcare operators plan to retire within the next 10 years, with approximately 28% expressing interest in early retirement, accepting a reduction in their monthly allowance.

The report concludes that urgent measures are needed to address the worsening conditions in Italy’s healthcare system. Adequate turnover, improved career prospects, and a better balance between public and private healthcare are essential to ensure the efficiency and sustainability of the National Health System, particularly as the demand for healthcare services continues to rise due to the aging population.

