Italy’s Nursing Shortage: Falling Behind European Standards

Title: Italy Struggles to Keep Up with European Healthcare Standards as Nurse Shortage Worsens

Date: July 29, 2023

Italy’s healthcare system is facing significant challenges as its nurse shortage continues to worsen, leading to a decline in the quality of care provided. According to recent Eurostat data, Italy’s average nurse to population ratio has seen little improvement between 2016 and 2020, while other European countries have significantly increased their number of health professionals during the same period.

The data reveals that the average nurse per 100,000 inhabitants in Italy increased from 557 to 626 in the analyzed timeframe. However, this growth pales in comparison to the progress made by other EU countries, with the exception of Spain. Reports from Eurostat highlight the crucial role nurses play in determining the quality of healthcare, as countries experiencing a decline in nursing presence also witness a sharp increase in patient mortality rates.

What sets Italy apart from its European counterparts is the continuous brain drain of highly skilled healthcare professionals to countries like England, Germany, and Luxembourg. Despite being rich in qualified nurses, Italy struggles to retain them within its own healthcare system due to factors such as low wages, workplace violence, and unpaid overtime. These issues have further contributed to the shortage of nursing personnel in the country.

Antonio De Palma, the National President of Nursing Up, emphasizes that Italy’s healthcare system is far from meeting European standards. In 2020, Germany had over one million active nurses, while France recorded 764,000 professionals. In contrast, Italy only had 373,000 nurses, indicating a significant gap.

Furthermore, Italy currently ranks fifth from last in Europe in terms of nursing graduates, with only 17 per 100,000 inhabitants. The country also ranks last among G7 nations, with a nurse to population ratio of 6.6 per 1,000 inhabitants in 2021, significantly lower than countries like Japan and the United Kingdom.

The reasons for Italy’s nurse shortage are multifaceted. Low wages, a prevalent issue in the country, coupled with workplace violence, contribute to nurses seeking opportunities abroad. Unpaid overtime has also been a major concern, with some healthcare professionals accumulating hundreds of hours without compensation. The shortage of personnel in the national health service has led to additional shifts and longer working hours, placing a significant burden on nurses’ personal and family lives.

Addressing these issues is crucial for Italy to bridge the gap between its healthcare system and European standards. Higher wages, improved work conditions, and policies to retain healthcare professionals are essential steps in resolving the persistent nurse shortage. Failure to do so will significantly impact the quality of care and patient outcomes in the country.

As Italy continues to lag behind other European countries in terms of nursing presence, urgent action is needed to invest in and prioritize the healthcare workforce to ensure the provision of quality care to all citizens.

