Itching in some parts of the body: it could be a sign of food intolerances, how to identify them

Do you often feel severe itching and can’t understand the causes? Be careful, this could be a symptom of an intolerance.

There are several symptoms that prove the existence of a food allergy or intolerance, but the most common is undoubtedly the intense itching and unbearable that makes its appearance a few minutes after the consumption of a food. Yes, it’s true, there are also those who experience discomfort after a few hours. In any case, however, such a reaction should never be underestimated.

The best thing to do in these cases is to contact the medico, who through the right tests will be able to indicate the appropriate treatment for each one. Allergies and intolerances can arise following the consumption of various foods. Among the more common ones are the fish and eggs.

What is the difference between allergies and intolerances?

Allergic people generally complain of a strong and relentless itching of the face, lips and internal mucous membranes of the oral cavity. Others experience itchy eyes, ears, hands. Itching is not the only symptom. As mentioned, there are several. In fact, many people suffer from circulatory and intestinal disorders, nasal congestion and swelling.

If it should be understood that the symptoms appear when certain foods are eaten, it is a good idea to report this to your doctor and stop taking them, to avoid aggravating the situation, because in the most serious cases, it may appear anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction.

Allergy is an abnormal response of the immune system that is activated when a certain food is introduced. Food intolerance is defined as the body’s inability to tolerate a food. When you are allergic to a food, even a very small portion of the food triggers reactions such as itching, while if you are intolerant to trigger the response from the body you need to ingest a certain amount of food. However, allergies and intolerances have similarities in terms of symptoms.

For example, in the case of one and the other may appear, abdominal pain and swelling, nausea, diarrhea, itching and other skin problems. But, be careful while in the case of allergy respiratory and cardiorespiratory problems may also occur until the appearance of the lo anaphylactic shock which, if not promptly treated can cause death, this does not happen in cases of intolerance.

In any case, as mentioned, as soon as the symptoms appear, it is a must to consult a doctor, explaining well what problems arise, the professional will indicate the tests to be performed to resolve the problem, so as to find relief.