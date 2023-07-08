Itching in the private parts in the child: when to be alarmed and call the pediatrician, what could it be

Itching in the private parts of children can be alarming: when to be alarmed and call the pediatrician, you need to be very careful.

It’s not such an unusual case, children tend to have itching in intimate areas and it’s always better to check because sometimes it’s not simple contact dermatitis.

Parents pay attention to the clothes, the washing methods, the products used but there are things that trump everything and unfortunately generate this annoying problem.

Itchy private parts in children: the cause

Children may complain of itching especially at night or when they are in bed and describe it as unbearable. Indeed they are right and it is about assyria, a typical condition in this age and very annoying indeed. The important thing is to check immediately with a torch and illuminate the intimate area, scrutinizing well to observe any white filaments. If these are present and visible, they are worms.

What causes genital itching in children and when to be alarmed

Pinworms are parasites intestinal very common in preschool and school age. L’Enterobius Vermicularis, white worm that is in the intestine, moves outward, causing that annoying itch. The infection is transmitted via the fecal-oral route. So when you come into contact with something where eggs or very small worms are present. It can be determined, therefore, with underwear, toilets and products for common use.

The eggs are produced by the females. Just think, we are talking about 10,000 eggs in each laying, which can easily arrive in the perianal area. Vital for up to 3 weeks, the eggs resist low temperatures and do not tolerate high ones, but – an aspect not to be underestimated at all – they can even infect adults.

In addition to the annoying itch, the child may have other symptoms. Such as diarrhea, gas in the belly, abdominal pain, and irritability. Furthermore, in the child, the worms can also move inside the vagina or between the lips, causing pain and itching. So it is important to be very careful when checking. To prevent the phenomenon it is important that children have perfect hygiene, always wash their hands correctly, that each product is washed at least at 60°, that sanitary ware and games are well cleaned and disinfected. During the period of contagion it is better for the child to have a shower and not a bath to facilitate the exit of the larvae and also to use white cotton products and above all to avoid scratching the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

