Itchy Eyes: Allergy or Viral Infection? Here are the differences

If for many spring evokes feelings of well-being, thanks to the longer days and milder temperatures, for others it is the exact opposite. This is the season in which the allergies and, with them, also a nuisance itchy eyes. A symptomatology common to many patients, that could be But hide more serious problems and not necessarily related to pollen. The experts of Bavaria Clinic they help us see clearly.

Increasingly widespread spring allergies: the causes

The situation of allergies pollen in Italy makes you think for several reasons. The first is its spread: 2 out of 10 Italians suffer from it. This figure is forced to grow as the spring allergy season is lengthening and, moreover, aggravating due to the climate changes (and less cold winters) and of thepollution.

What are the main symptoms of allergies

As consequences of allergies warn:

rhinitis ;

; asma ;

; itchy eyes.

Frederick Fiorini, medical director of the Bavaria Bologna Clinic, explains: «Itchy eyes are one of the most common conditions in spring, but it is not always due to seasonal allergies; it is often temporary and subsides after a few hours. Let’s see all the causes that cause discomfort in the eye area.

Allergic conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is an excessive response of the body to a allergens. 25% of the population suffers from it during the year and if pollen is the most common cause, there are also other elements such as dust, acari o animal hair which can cause it. Contact with allergens irritates the conjunctiva and causes tearingRed eyes, burning and especially, itching to the eyes.

Solution

The first thing to do is to determine which allergen causes it, try to avoid it and use antihistamines to relieve itching.

Irritating conjunctivitis

It is frequent among those who are often in contact with irritating substances such as chlorine of the pools, thepollutionil smoke or even theair conditioning. It can also be caused by using cosmetics or make-up that irritates the edge of the eyelid.

Solution

It resolves with saline solution or artificial tears. The ophthalmologist first prescribes an anti-inflammatory treatment to relieve symptoms.

Infectious conjunctivitis

A virus from a battery they are the cause of infective conjunctivitis, the most annoying. It is recognized by the appearance of ocular discharge in the form of mucus: it forms during sleep and sticks to the eyelashes, causing the feeling of not being able to open the eye when you wake up. Sometimes it even causes eyelid swelling.

Solution

You need to consult a specialist. It heals through antibiotics (if bacterial) or with drugs specific (if viral). Being contagiousit is necessary to be very careful and follow accurate hygiene rules.

Dry eye

Frequent in people over the age of 45, dry eyes find their causes in: excessive use of screens but hormonal changes, medications, smoking o incorrect feeding. It manifests itself with burning, sensation of a foreign body as if there were a speck in the eye and, in the most extreme cases, even blurred vision.

Solution

With the use of artificial tearsthe eyes rehydrate and the problem is usually resolved, although there are chronic cases that can be treated with other procedures.

Visual fatigue

Eye fatigue occurs when doing one prolonged visual effort. Maybe after prolonged use of electronic deviceswhen reading for long periods of time or after driving for many hours.

Solution

In the vast majority of cases, the symptoms disappear after resting the eyes, so it is advisable to do some pause from time to time to avoid disturbance.

Tips to prevent itchy eyes

To prevent itchy eyes, it is always good to follow these tips:

Avoid crowded environments smoke .

. Follow one healthy diet and drink more than two liters of water a day.

and drink more than two liters of water a day. Sleep enough.

enough. If you suffer from allergies, avoid contact with the allergen.

Use humidifiers to prevent dry eyes.

to prevent dry eyes. Try to deliberately slam the eyelids to moisten the eyes.

to moisten the eyes. Reduce the use of screens and, if you must use them, try to rest your eyes for 5 minutes every half hour.

and, if you must use them, try to rest your eyes for 5 minutes every half hour. Non rub eyes with your hands, as dirt and pathogens can get into the eyes.

eyes with your hands, as dirt and pathogens can get into the eyes. To wash hands before touching your eyes. Better to avoid touching your eyes but if you do it for any reason, always have them clean.

before touching your eyes. Better to avoid touching your eyes but if you do it for any reason, always have them clean. Wash often total . Facial washing removes any dirt, allergens or germs that can cause itchy eyes.

. Facial washing removes any dirt, allergens or germs that can cause itchy eyes. Don’t use the same eye drops in both eyes, as you could spread the infection from one eye to the other.

in both eyes, as you could spread the infection from one eye to the other. Avoid excessive use of trick .

. Use the swimming goggles diving in swimming pools and the sea, as chlorine and salt can irritate the eyes and cause itching.

diving in swimming pools and the sea, as chlorine and salt can irritate the eyes and cause itching. Never clean both eyes with the same cloth or cotton wool, because the infection can spread to the healthy eye.

or cotton wool, because the infection can spread to the healthy eye. Use them correctly contact lenses . Never sleep with your lenses on and dispose of them when the manufacturer recommends it, as well as store and clean them properly.

. Never sleep with your lenses on and dispose of them when the manufacturer recommends it, as well as store and clean them properly. Don’t share towels or sheets with other people if you have eye problems.

or sheets with other people if you have eye problems. Remove makeup with delicate products before going to bed.

with delicate products before going to bed. Wear the sunglassesbecause in addition to protecting against ultraviolet rays, they protect against wind, pollen, dust or any particle that can enter the eye, so it is essential that the eyes do not suffer in the open air.

What to do when itchy eyes appear

Clean the area

The first thing to do is clean your eyes to remove particles which may be the cause. The best thing to do is clean your face with water, in case there are particles on your eyelashes or around your eyes then it is important to use saline solution to clean the inside of your eye.

Disinfectant wipes

Once the area is clean, it is recommended disinfect eyes; specific disinfectant wipes can be used.

Apply cold

On the clean surface, it can be applied an ice pack on the eyelid can soothe itching and reduce swelling; never apply it directly because it could burn, but wrap it in gauze or cloth.

Massage the area

Another very effective remedy is to massage the area gently and without applying pressure. This helps improve circulation and to reduce itching.

Use of artificial tears

Artificial tears moisten the eyes and reduce the burning sensation and itching.

Expert opinion

Doctor Florins suggests to follow these guidelines and, if the itching persists, consult a specialist to examine the eyes and determine what the actual problem is and what the most appropriate treatment for each individual case.

