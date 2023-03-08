Danielle Mitchell Danielle Mitchell talks about her 18-month-old son: ‘I happened to put him to bed around 4:30. He’ll sleep until 6 the next morning’

Parenting is said to be the hardest job in the world. And you know: no matter how hard you try, no one is perfect, not even mums and dads. For someone struggling with typical parenting issues (especially if new to the profession), there’s nothing worse than unsolicited criticism and advice to build up frustration. Everyone has their own vision of “what is best for a child“, and this does not always coincide with that of others. If you then decide to share your “parenting skills” with the world of the web, it is likely that those advice will come back with a boomerang effect and backfire on the unfortunate “disseminator”.

It’s captain to Danielle Mitchell, the influencer who manages the 44,000-follower Tiktok page”living.transparently“. As can be seen from her name, on her profile Danielle she speaks openly about her life, and often gives advice of all kinds. Since she became a mother, the tiktoker has frequently published content on her life as a parent, sometimes using her case to dispense advice.

@living.transparently We listen to our bodies round here! #toddlermom #toddlersleep #overtiredbaby #tiredtoddler #earlybedtime ♬ original sound – Danielle Mitchell

However, in a recent video, the woman has raised many concerns among her followers, talking about how she manages her son’s sleep care and stating that, sometimes, she usually puts the child to bed directly after returning from kindergarten. “It’s 5.30pm and I’ve just put my son to bed, I’m now on my way to the gym. When I go to pick him up from kindergarten and they tell me he missed his nap, ‘fan * ulo, we don’t want to do that nonsense nonsense to make him tired – comments the influencer -. We took him home, he ate his dinner, gave him a bath and immediately put him to bed. I do this every time they tell me he missed his nap. Sleep is incredibly important for babies, once they are too tired and cranky it makes no sense to keep them awake. Actually, if I try to keep him up until bedtime, between 7 and 7.30pm, he will sleep worse than when I put it directly to bed once I get home. I’ve already put him to bed around 4:30, and he’ll sleep until 6 the next morning. F*ck the rules: only do what’s best for your child!”

@living.transparently Replying to @user152749020 This scenario is the exception, not the rule, but at the end of the day, his needs come before mine. #toddlermom #toddlersleep #overtiredbaby #tiredtoddler #earlybedtime ♬ original sound – Danielle Mitchell

In the comments, opinions are divided into two factions: there are those who agree with Danielle, but there is also who wonders if it’s not too cruel a behavior and if in this way the child never has the opportunity to interact with the parents. To respond to criticism, the influencer has published a second video, in which she declares: “I chose to respond to this comment because this is a harsh reality for a working mother. My son doesn’t nap every day, so when I get home I put him to bed at 5:30,” the mother repeats. She then continues: “I don’t have to justify myself to you, but I’m willing to go deeper into the discussion. This scenario is an exception for us, it is absolutely not a rule. 90% he takes his nap and I don’t have to immediately put him to bed. But when he doesn’t, his need to sleep outweighs my need to see him. So don’t come at me with these comments, because if my baby comes home yawning, I won’t be keeping him awake just because of my need to be with him. I’m very fortunate to have a flexible job, so I get to spend more time with my kids than other moms probably do with a job. And to be totally transparent with you, the days when I have to put him to bed and can’t spend time with him are a real nuisance for me. But again: his needs come first“.