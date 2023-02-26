There are more and more cases of dental abuse found by the Nas carabinieri. In the last two years alone, the men of the Anti-sophistication and health Unit have carried out 1,329 checks, finding 329 situations of irregularity, including non-compliant studies, false degree certificates and interventions of dubious resolution. Scams of all kinds, some very well thought out, with medical offices set up with such care as to appear plausible, others much more spartan (there is even talk of visits carried out in the basement of condominiums).

Only in 2021, out of 746 check, as many as 330,000 euros in fines were imposed. A number that even increased in 2022, with 450,000 euros in fines as a result of 583 checks carried out in various regions of Italy.

As many as 39 structures, for a value of around 10 million euros, have been closed or placed under seizure in 2021, while in 2022 the “studies” closed were 31, for a value of 8 million euros.

In Lazio the carabinieri have taken steps to close 7 structures of fake dentistsof which 4 identified in Rome, for a total of 3.4 million in assets seized.

The phenomenon of dental abuse

According to what the Commission of the Register of Dentists of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists there should be between 15,000 and 20,000 people practicing illegal dentistry. On the other hand, there are 64,000 professionals regularly registered in the register.

Very often, unfortunately, the clients of false dentists are aware that they have not turned to a professional. “ Not being able to support the expenses to go to the dentist they turn to someone, without any kind of competence, who can help them solve the problem, even ignoring the very serious risks they can run. It is a dangerous choice that happens more often in the smallest towns of the country “, explains a The messenger Carlo Ghirlanda, president of the National Association of Italian Dentists (Andi).

If on the one hand the poorly organized squatters are identified and stopped quickly by the police, on the other it is more difficult to unmask the more shrewd subjects, who manage so well to carry on their deception that they are not recognizable and even get hired in medical studies.

But the cases are many and varied. “ There are, for example, dentists who work as figurehead and appear as the owners of structures where someone else works instead “, says Carlo Ghirlanda.

What the law says

With the reform of the health professions dating back to 2018 there are precise penalties against those who illegally practice a medical profession.

As established byarticle 348 of the penal code, in fact, clandestine doctors risk from 6 months to 3 years of imprisonment, complete with the payment of a fine ranging from 10 to 50 thousand euros and confiscation of goods used in the exercise of the illegal activity.