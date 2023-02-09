news-txt”>

(say Manuela Correra)

A desperation difficult to imagine that of the survivors of the earthquake in Turkey who, by any means, are looking for relatives and friends under the rubble. And it is a drama within a drama that the Italian rescuers are experiencing in these hours, “forced to choose who to give help to” in the face of hundreds of requests. Samuele Pacchi, a Tuscan nurse who left to bring relief to the population with a team of the fire brigade, recounts his experience on the field in the city of Hatay: “It’s a drama never seen before”, he told ANSA when contacted by telephone.

“Right now I feel great satisfaction, because we managed to extract alive from the rubble a 22-year-old boy intercepted this morning, and now we are at work because under the rubble of two different buildings we have heard the voices of two people, who have been able to answer: a 16-year-old boy who is in a basement and a 65-year-old woman inside a house. Now – he says – our team is working to try to get them to safety”. But the joy at having managed to rescue a young man more than two days after the earthquake is accompanied by the feeling of anguish for a catastrophe of “unimaginable” dimensions. Here, says the Italian nurse, “the situation is truly dramatic. I, together with other doctors and nurses, would be a single team that should work in a single site but we were forced to split into several groups because people are really desperate and so many requests”. People, he says, “come to look for us directly in the construction site, the meeting point where we are, to ask us for help. They are desperate scenes: people kneel down, cry and beg us to intervene. It becomes really difficult to say no, but the requests for help are many and we are forced to choose who to save on the basis of objective data”.

Unfortunately, he explains, “we are obviously forced to make a choice and we necessarily have to focus more on objective data, therefore people who respond from under the rubble or one of our dogs from the Fire Department who smells a trail of smell; then we we can concentrate on these elements and proceed, also with the matching of geophones and using all the equipment supplied to the Fire Brigade”. A “lacerating” but necessary choice, while the situation is made even more difficult, he says, “by the climate of tension that reigns among the people waiting for further assistance” and by fears that the situation could lead to the “risk of epidemics and to the spread of infections”. At the moment, rescue teams are active from various countries and there is “a lot of collaboration”: “We are trying to assist the displaced population; yesterday the tents were set up for the displaced people but the number of people is enormous. The Local civil protection is doing its best but there are many people who are still sleeping rough, and there are fires on the street to keep warm”.

Despite all this, he says, “the hope is always to find still other people alive, we are working and will continue to work for this”.