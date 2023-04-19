“It’s a health risk in food.” It’s already banned for baby bottles

A new evaluation has arrivedEuropean Food Safety Authority on the bisphenola chemical substance which can migrate from packaging to food with potentially harmful effects. But where is this substance already banned since 2018 for the production of plastic for baby bottles found? Is present in the inner linings of cans and boxes for storing food. But it is also found in many other everyday objects, from bottles to cosmetic containers, to receipts. EFSA took care of it because it examines substances that come into contact with food to measure their potential toxicity. Bisphenol is used on a large scale in food packaging to increase the shelf life of foods and prevent them from taking on a metallic taste.

«Dietary exposure to bisphenol A (BPA) is a problem for salute of consumers of all age groups». This is the conclusion by EFSA scientific experts in their new assessment.

Experts have identified potentially harmful effects on the health of the immune system. Basically, ingesting, even in very small quantities, this substance can cause autoimmune disorders such as allergies.

Salmonella and Campylobacter coli bacteria resistant to the most common antibiotics. The ECDC and EFSA alert

Bisphenol, what it is and where it is found

BPA is a chemical used in combination with other chemicals for the production of some plastics and resins. It is used, for example, in polycarbonate plastic, a type of clear, rigid plastic used to produce water dispensers, food containers and refillable beverage bottles.

It is also used to produce protective resins found in inner linings of food and beverage cans and cans. But it is also found in cosmetic containers, metal lids for jars and glass bottles. In this case, exposure occurs through the ingestion of food or drink that is inevitably in contact with that container.

Is there food contamination? Not exactly, but it is good practice – the experts suggest – when opening a can, to transfer those foods or drinks into a plate or glass. A very practical example: tuna should not be eaten directly in the tin that contains it. This is because chemicals like BPA used in food containers can transfer in very small amounts into the foods they contain.

Present in many everyday objects

Exposure to bisphenol also occurs through skin absorption when you come into contact with an object that contains this particular chemical. Polycarbonate, which contains bisphenol, is a very strong and resistant material that can be molded at high temperatures therefore it is so versatile and used. Its use is widespread, which is why even if we leave the food context we find bisphenol in a multitude of commonly used objects: from toys, to CDs, plastic cutlery, up to sports equipment and water bottles, thermal paper and the inks. It is also present in shop receipts and in public transport and parking tickets.

The opposition of the EMA

Reason, this, for which there is a clear divergence between European agencies to consider it toxic. The European Medicines Agency, the EMA – so to speak – does not agree on the tolerable daily dose, revised and greatly reduced by EFSA in this latest assessment. The methodologies for measuring exposure to BPA used by the European agencies are different, according to the joint note signed by the two agencies, and therefore the interpretation and quantification of the risk for humans is also different.

Studies and tests: possible autoimmune disorders

Claude Lambrechairman of the EFSA scientific panel on materials in contact with the foodenzymes and processing aids, said: «Our scientists have looked into the safety of BPA in great depth over the years, since our first comprehensive risk assessment of the substance in 2006. For this reassessment we reviewed a large amount of scientific publications, including over 800 new studies published since January 2013. This allowed us to address important uncertainties about the toxicity of BPA».

«In studies we have observed an increase in the percentage of a type of white blood cell, called a T helper, in the spleen. They play a key role in our cellular and immune mechanisms such an increase could lead to the development of allergic lung inflammation and autoimmune disorders»he has declared.

Liver cancer, the risk of developing it linked to nitrosamines: but which foods contain them and how are they formed? Efsa alarm

Possible damage also to the reproductive and metabolic system

The Panel also considered others potentially harmful effects on the health of the reproductive system, developmental and metabolic, identified in the risk assessment.

Henk Van Loverenchair of EFSA’s BPA reassessment working group, said: «To evaluate the large number of studies published since 2013 – the culmination of our previous evaluation of 2015 – we applied a systematic and transparent approach. We developed a protocol in advance to screen and evaluate all evidence, with input from relevant stakeholders and Member State authorities. Our results are the result of an intense evaluation process that lasted several years and which we completed using the contributions collected in a two-month public consultation launched in December 2021».

Lower intake threshold

Compared to the previous evaluation of 2015, EFSA it lowered the tolerable daily dose by 20,000 times (TDI, acronym for tolerable daily intake) of BPA, i.e. the amount that can be ingested daily over a lifetime without presenting an appreciable risk to health. In 2015 it had set a temporary TDI due to uncertainties in the evidence, highlighting the need for more data on the toxicological effects of BPA.

The TDI is now 0.2 nanograms (0.2 billionths of a gram) per kilogram of body weight per day, replacing the previous temporary level of 4 micrograms (4 millionths of a gram) per kilogram of body weight per day. The EMA, as mentioned, is against this significant lowering of the value.

Since the late 1990s, bisphenol has been suspected of having adverse health effects. Since 2017 he has been classified in the EU as a candidate for replacement. Since September 2018, it has been banned in plastic bottles and packaging containing food for babies and children under three years of age.

Swiss butter, found traces of oil in the pats of Coop and Lidl supermarkets: “They are impurities”

Read the full article

on The Messenger