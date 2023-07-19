“It’s a medicine for diseases and ailments. Drugs are not involved”

New chapter on the Naike Rivelli “case”. «I always say: smoking cannabis is not good for you. My mom and I don’t sponsor drugs. Here we are not talking about the oils you buy in small shops, but about medical prescriptions. The fight we’re waging is to make sure that people know about medical cannabis, and know that it has nothing to do with drugs.” He wants to set the record straight Naike Rivelli.

The actress and singer explains to beraking latest news Salute that, together with her mother Ornella Muti, she has «a message for Italians», a message «of information.

I would like everyone to know that there are diseases and ailments that can be alleviated» with medical cannabis.

Ornella Muti: «My daughter Naike? They advised me to have an abortion to make a film. Celentano? You didn’t ask me for permission to talk about us.”

“For example chronic pain, anorexia in diseases such as cancer, anorexia nervosa, glaucoma”, but also – according to doctors – nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy, some syndromes from impaired movement.

“Even my grandmother could have benefited from it if we had timely and adequate information,” regrets Naike. It is with this objective, she says, that she and her mother took to the field. On the other hand, she experienced this lack of information on her own skin: «Five years ago I started an important early menopause – she says – I was prey to hot flashes, I lost almost a kg a night, I didn’t sleep. All this created me a lot of anxiety and I also developed chronic gastritis. I tried various avenues, I tried hormones. But estrogen for many women does not remove all the annoyances related to this condition, on the contrary perhaps they cause retention and give other contraindications ». One day, he continues, «at the dentist I meet a gentleman who tells me that he is being treated with therapeutic cannabis for some ailments.

He inhales it with a vaporizer. I didn’t know any of this. And it is very important to explain: smoking a joint is bad for you. And burn the medical parts of cannabis.” The point for Naike and mother Ornella is that «people need to know that medical cannabis has different methods of administration: it is ingested, it is used in a gel version on the skin, it is inhaled. Nobody gets canned. That’s how they prescribe it in medical centers”

