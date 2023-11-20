It’s a pandemic due to antibiotic resistance, 1 death every 30 seconds – Healthcare

Covid-19, which marked one of the darkest periods of recent decades, currently appears to be under control but public health worldwide is still under threat: a new pandemic, perhaps less evident, is however gaining ground at a dizzying pace and it already has over 5 million deaths a year. This is antibiotic resistance, i.e. infections caused by bacteria that are now resistant to the antibiotics in use, which is progressing at a rate of 1 death every 30 seconds in the world. In this context, Italy is among the last countries in the world in the fight against the phenomenon and records over 11 thousand deaths a year.

The incorrect use of antibiotics, which determines resistance, is one of the causes and precisely to raise citizens’ awareness – on the occasion of the World Week for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics – the Ministry of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa launch an information campaign, presented by minister Orazio Schillaci at a conference at the ministry, which also includes a commercial that will be broadcast on TV and radio stations. The objective, explains the minister, is “to increase awareness among the population on the responsible consumption of antibiotics and encourage best practices to reduce the spread of resistant infections”. In fact, progress in the fight against the phenomenon in Europe, also warns the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC, is “slow” and the phenomenon “remains a challenge”. This is despite the fact that EU countries, as noted by the European Medicines Agency, have significantly reduced sales of veterinary antibiotics (-53% between 2011 and 2022, the lowest level ever recorded), which translates into a lower risk of resistance of bacteria in people and animals.

Behaviors remain under accusation but also prescriptive inappropriateness. Family doctors, Schillaci underlined, “are those who know patients better than others and therefore must certainly carry out an awareness campaign, because antibiotics cannot be taken without a medical prescription”, behavior implemented by approximately one Italian out of 3. At the same time, however, “80% of inappropriate prescribing comes from general practitioners.

We must therefore insist on the training of doctors”, said the ministry’s director of Prevention, Francesco Vaia.

The numbers at a global level are merciless and portray, in fact, a new pandemic in progress: “Every 30 seconds one person dies and one infection in 5 in the EU is caused by resistant microbial agents – stated Sandra Gallina, Director General of Health and Food Safety of the EU Commission -. What is now underway is a major pandemic with an enormous cost, equal to 11.7 billion per year for additional expenses and lack of work activity. Microbial resistance can no longer be addressed by our systems”. An international alarm picture, therefore, which requires urgent responses and the solution, according to the president of AIFA Giorgio Palù, “cannot be found except in scientific-technological innovation”. However, he underlines, “since the 90s we have not had new antibiotics: since then the industry has invested little and is more focused on blockbusters, that is, a pill every day for life, than on a treatment that lasts 5 to 7 days “. Hence the urgency to think of new approaches and AI, he says, “will be a fundamental tool”. However, an answer comes from the president of Farmindustria Marcello Cattani, who recalls how “there are 300 drugs and 150 vaccines in development in the world to fight resistant bacterial infections”. For its part, Italy has implemented various tools, Schillaci recalled, through the National Plan to Combat Antibiotic Resistance 2022-2025 (Pncar). But an “indispensable” factor is the training of healthcare workers: “The extraordinary training plan on hospital infections that we are carrying out with the Pnrr is focused on this objective – concluded the minister”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

