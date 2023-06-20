It’s a race against time to find the submarine Titan. Less than 40 hours of oxygen left [VIDEO]

breaking latest news – The crew of the submarine that disappeared during an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic has less than 40 hours of oxygen left: for this reason, the United States and Canada are accelerating search efforts in the North Atlantic. The US Coast Guard said so.

The ship, which disappeared on Sunday en route to the Titanic, had enough oxygen to keep the five crew members breathing for about 96 hours, but the hours tick by reducing the range.

In a news conference, US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said the search operation was “very complex” and covered up to 7,600 square miles (about 20,000 square kilometers), an area larger than the state of Connecticut.

In addition, an operations center has been established in Boston to coordinate the efforts of the United States, Canada and the company that owns the submarine, the OceanGate Expeditions, specializing in deep sea submarine expeditions.

During the press conference, Frederick listed the number of resources made available for searches: from a US military transport aircraft Lockheed C-130 Hercules to a Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft capable of detecting objects under the sea.

Captain Frederick said the US Coast Guard has begun using a remotely operated underwater robot to try to locate the submersible, explaining that the machine includes a camera that transmits images in real time.

Private vessels have also joined the search, and more Canadian Coast Guard vessels are on their way. One of the major difficulties in salvage operations is that, even if the submarine is found, it will be very difficult to bring it to the surface because most submarines can only go a few hundred kilometers in the ocean.

The wreck of the Titanic, which sank after colliding with an iceberg in 1912, is about 3,800 meters deep and about 640 kilometers from the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

WHAT TOURISTS SEE ON BOARD THE SUBMARINE

According to Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard, the searches – in which Polar Prince is also participating – concern an area “about 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, one depth of about 4,000 meters“. “It’s a remote area and it’s difficult to conduct a search in such an area.”

A mini fleet of ships is engaged in the research (private ones have also been asked for help) and, for aerial surveys, two planes, a US C-130 and a Canadian P8 equipped with sonar capable of detecting submarines. But the effort to find them is also hampered by the weather conditions in the area, where the waves can reach up to two meters in height and visibility is poor.

Who are the passengers on board

Among the passengers is a wealthy British businessman, who is also an explorer and space tourist. Hamish Harding58, managing director of private jet sales company Action Aviation based in Dubai.

Harding was among the first to descend to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench, the Challenger Deep, in the Pacific Ocean.

There are also a Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, one of the richest men in his country, and his son Suleman, just 19, owners of an industrial group which, in 2022, had a turnover of 1.2 billion euro: Dawood lives with his family in the UK and sponsors the Seti Institute, an institute in California that aims to explore and understand the origin of the universe.

Also on board is French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73, who led several expeditions to the Titanic and oversaw the recovery of many artifacts from the wreck.

And Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGatethe company that organized the mission, and which charges up to $250,000 each participant (no seat, you sit on the floor cross-legged) and which does not require any diving experience for the brave (as explained on the tour operator’s website).

The hypothesis

Meanwhile, it is pitch dark even on what might have happened. The hypotheses are the most diverse: a blackout that blew up communications, a short circuit that triggered a mini-fire on board, which could have damaged not only the operating systems (but also generated toxic fumes).

Or even the boat, pushed by the currents, got entangled in the debris of the Titanic. Certainly, if the submarine is still intact and has not imploded, those on board as well as risk running out of oxygen, those on board have certainly very cold and they will be in a state of extreme tension.

Also because they probably know that finding the submarine is only the first step: once it is identified – depending on the depth where it is – bringing it to the surface will not be taken for granted.

How to look for a mine in a minefield

It will be extremely difficult to find the submarine due to its size and the fact that it is in the middle of a debris field. “It’s like looking for a mine in a minefield‘ former submarine officer Frank Owen told the BBC. Referring to the depth of the wreck of the Titanic, Owen further warned that it was ‘well beyond’ the depth capabilities of many life saving systems.

The Titanic, from tragedy to myth

Considered unsinkable, the Titanic sank in the night between 14 and 15 April 1912 after colliding with an iceberg: it was her maiden voyage, made on the route from Southampton (in the United Kingdom) to New York.

The tragedy, in which almost 1,500 of the over 2,200 people on board lost their lives, has always fascinated and struck the imagination, so much so that OceanGate Expeditions has begun organizing eight-day trips to see the wreck lying on the ocean floor.

