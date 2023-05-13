it’s about your health

Here’s what never to leave under the sun: if these objects are hit by its rays, your health runs great risks.

Il sole it’s life. Mother star of the solar system, of small to medium size, is composed mostly of hydrogen. Classified as a yellow dwarf, its temperature reaches 5500 degrees and its diameter is 1,400,000 km.

Formed 4.6 billion years ago, the sun is fundamental to the earth. Its rays heat and illuminate our planet, as well as making possible the vital processes of ecosystems such as the chlorophyll photosynthesis of plants. For our survival it is therefore a cornerstone: as well as for the body, the sun is a charge nature for mental well-being. In fact, his rays stimulate the production of serotonin, allowing you to say goodbye to stress and increase your good mood.

Precisely for this reason the warm season, in which it is the master, is so loved. Being able to go out in the open air just for a walk kissed by the sun’s rays increases general well-being. In the summer, as soon as you have a free minute, you organize a beach holiday, dreaming of the moments spent on the sunbed, building your own tan.

If the sun is so loved, however, it is important to remember how it harbors risks: in particular there are objects that must be kept away from its raysto prevent health from being endangered.

What not to leave in the sun: you run great risks

In fact of sun exposure there are things to keep away from its rays. It has been discovered that the sun in contact with certain objects can lead to thrilling consequences, adding to the many sun-themed theories not at all heartening.

First there are the pet water bottles : this material in contact with high temperatures produces substances dangerous for health and for this reason it should not be exposed to the sun. Furthermore, in the case of cans created in pet, the risk is that they explode on contact with the sun’s rays.

Other items not to be exposed to the sun is the disposable lighter created with plastics which in contact with the sun’s rays could lead to an explosion.

As for the our exposure to the sun it is important to remember not to take it with I wear jewelry which could lead to allergic reactions by contact as well as with the perfume which could interfere with the sun’s rays by staining our skin. If it is normal to want to take some color for have a gorgeous tanit is essential to remember to put at least half an hour before exposure to the sun sunscreen to protect the skinNot doing so puts your health at great risk. Furthermore, self-tanners that are really dangerous for the skin must be banned. To protect your eyesight from the sun’s rays it is important to remember to wear sunglasses.