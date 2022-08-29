Since Ray Tracing consumes a lot of GPU resources, the FPS of the game will be greatly reduced after the effect is turned on. AMD and NVIDIA use FSR and DLSS technology to maintain a certain level of picture and greatly improve performance, while Intel is developing XeSS technology to achieved.

Intel XeSS was originally scheduled to go into battle in the early summer of this year, but it has been in the stage of only smelling the stairs. After more than a month of silence, Intel finally shared more details about XeSS, including modes, performance, game support list, etc., but still did not provide a timetable.

Intel XeSS, DLSS, and FSR 2.0 also use time scaling algorithms, and the rendering process used is also similar, but based on XMX instruction units. Its operation process is to reduce the resolution, perform rendering, and then pre-process, and then replace the traditional TAA anti-aliasing function with XeSS, and then increase the resolution by scaling, and finally output the picture.

In addition to supporting Intel Arc series graphics cards, XeSS can also be used with any graphics card that supports Sahder Model 6.4, and even GTX 750 / 900 series graphics cards with NVIDIA Maxwell architecture.

Intel XeSS provides four modes, Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced, and Performance. Taking “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” as an example (2K resolution/highest image quality), the native Arc A770 graphics card is only 46FPS, but when XeSS is turned on, the four modes are increased to 57FPS, 69FPS, 77FPS, and 87FPS respectively.

In terms of games, Intel confirmed that XeSS will be the first to support 19 games, including “Call of Duty Modern Warfare II” which will be launched on October 28.

The detailed support list is as follows:

Anvil Vault Breakers

Arcadegeddon

CHORUS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Chivalry II

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

DioField breaking latest news

Dolmen

Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed

Ghostwire Tokyo

Gotham Knights

Hitman III

Hell: Bladepoint

Redout 2

Shadow of The Tomb Raider

Super People

The Riftbreaker

The Settlers

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt

On the other hand, Intel also cooperates with UL to provide the Intel XeSS feature test function of 3DMark, which can specifically test the performance of XeSS on different Arc GPUs.