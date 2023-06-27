It’s another legendary night: Roma are Champions of Italy!

Seven. Seven as i King of Romeseven as i hills of the capitalseven as the wonders of the world. And seven as the number of Federico Colettawho on the most important night gave meaning to his extraordinary being: first by opening the scoring after a great job by Arduini, then by serving Cinti with an extraordinary assist for the double. Two actionsseven minutes apart from each other, who put the final against Fiorentina downhill. Then the rest they did Arduino, Falsini e Di Nunzio: the first by sending the viola back two lengths away after the momentary 2-1 by Turnone, the second by guessing all the substitutions and resisting the final assault made possible by Pisani’s seal in the finale, the third by raising San Benedetto del Got the trophy. The one most sought after, the one most wanted, the one that crowns Roma as the strongest team in Italy. It’s a unique Scudetto: the second at Under 16 level 366 days after the one signed by Nardozi, the second within 72 hours after the Under 17 triumph against Inter, number 26 in Giallorossi history. And also a deserved Scudetto, on the other hand the path of Falsini’s boys – on the throne of Italy for the second consecutive year – was almost Perfect: from the regular season, which ended with only two defeats, to the final stages, which saw the Giallorossi make both Inter and Milan cry in addition to Spezia.

OPENING

Compared to the return semi-finals one piece of newsboth in attack: in Rome there is Morucci and not Scacchiin Florence Maiorana is preferred to Evangelista. The most appropriate move is that of Falsini, who confirms Cinti in front but moves Belmonte back a few meters, thus making him the high point of the usual roar completed by Di Nunzio, Arduini and Coletta. The first thrust scares Dolfi: Lulli hits the deep end, puts in for Delmonte but his shot is deflected (3′). The second is the decisive one, just as Sturli’s mistake in setting up is decisive: Arduini recovers the ball and puts it in the middle for Coletta, then does everything himself. First he leaves Masoni in place, then drives Dolfi into the near post with a right-footed missile (11′). After five minutes Rome still shows itself with Terlizzi serving Belmonte, whose left-handed Dolfi is attentive. But the double benefit is ripeespecially because the dangers of Fiorentina are limited to a weak left-footed by Atzeni, propitiated by a good play by Turnone in the interdiction phase. Arrives on time two minutes later, this time following a lightness by Masoni who gets the ball stolen by Morucci. The ball then reaches Coletta, who enters the area quickly and is precise in catching Cinti, who all alone makes no mistake and makes it 2-0 (18′). It’s a Rome that runs perfectlysometimes it’s even spectacular. But the best comes the freezing shower that halves the benefit: De Marzi’s exit from Bonanno’s corner kick is imprecise, vice versa Turnone’s header is well aimed at goal and makes it 2-1 (33′).

RECOVERY

Fiorentina in the second half is a whole other team. It is even more so after the entrances of Ceccarini and above all Evangelisti, so much so that the latter only needs a handful of seconds to be seen in De Marzi’s parts. Masoni’s descent ends with an apparently harmless cross, but an unfortunate detour by Arduini makes it attractive for Evangelisti who at the far post, left completely alonesensationally high kick (8 ‘). It is then the turn of Rome, who as a great team first resists the Viola boarding, then strikes coldly. It all started with a throw-in by Tesauro, who in the meantime took over from Lulli, which allowed Morucci to get to the bottom quickly. Then the back assist for Belmonte, whose wrong shot becomes an assist for Arduini, good at putting the ball under the crossbar (15′). It is the safety goal, but never leave Fiorentina for dead. After a couple of potentially dangerous situations, thanks to a far too low yellow and red center of gravity, the episode that reopens everything. The protagonist is Pisani: who takes the ball from the trocar, who advances undisturbed for a few metres, who slips De Marzi in with a good shot (33′). The final minutes are played in one goal only: on the one hand the viola tries everything and everything, on the other the giallorossi defend themselves tooth and nail. The last thrill comes when time is practically up, when Maiorana enters the area, he overtakes De Marzi with a lob and is brought down. A few moments of uncertainty, then Pizzi from Bergamo lets it continue and about thirty seconds later he blows his whistle and takes Roma to the top of Italy.

THE TABLE

FIORENTINA-ROMA 2-3

RARE (0-2, 1-2, 1-3, 2-3): 11′ Coletta (R), 18′ Cinti (R), 33′ Turnone (F), 15′ st Arduini (R), 33′ st Pisani (F).

FIORENTINA (3-4-1-2): Dolfi 6.5, Sturli 6 (7′ st Evangelista 6.5), Masoni 7, Batignani 6 (7′ st Ceccarini 6.5), Biagioni 6.5, Turnone 7, Ciacci 6 (25′ st Angiolini sv), Pisani 7.5, Maiorana 6.5, Bonanno 7.5 (25′ st Kasala sv), Atzeni 7.5. Available Magalotti, Arcadipane, Di Pierdomenico, Santarelli, Italian. Herd Capparella 7.5.

ROMA (4-3-1-2): De Marzi 7, Lulli 7 (11′ st Tesauro 7), Cama 7.5, Arduini 9, Terlizzi 7.5, Nardin 7.5, Coletta 9, Belmonte 8 (25′ st De Caro sv), Cinti 8.5, Di Nunzio 7.5, Morucci 7.5 . Available Stomeo, Candido, Malafronte, Panic, Chess, Sugamele, Valenza. Herds Falsini 9.

REFEREE: Lace of Bergamo 7.5.

ASSISTANTS: Chianese of Naples and Arshad of Bergamo.

FOURTH MAN: Vailati di Crema.

WARNING: Bed (R).



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

