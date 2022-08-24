【Quick Summary】

I danced with Gogoro in the worst time and the best time. I have experienced a lot and learned a lot. Here, I also want to share a few precious things for all the fearless, stupid, and longing for new creations. you (you):

one 、 When you have the opportunity, join a startup while you are young, early, and fresh

2. “Don’t be ashamed, your efforts are worthless 。」

three 、 It is difficult to transfer the resources you obtained in company A to company B across domains, so you can’t “take it with you”

Four 、 Empathy, the scenery will be completely different

5. It’s not yours that shouldn’t be yours, and it’s useless to force it

Take away the Gogoro business card, what am I left with?

A few months before I left Gogoro, a company executive chatted with me and said, “We can have some small achievements today, and a large part of it comes from the platform of Gogoro, or halo, or business card.”” If one day, you leave this company and take away the Gogoro business card, what are you left with?” So, at this moment, “take away the Gogoro business card, what do I have left?” I believe, if I can’t take the business card, I took away all the terrifying experiences; instead of taking away the resources that the platform gave me, I took away valuable contacts and support.

So, take away the Gogoro business card, what do I have? My answer is: I have been able to embrace the DNA that has been implanted in my body ever since—about “visions to change the world, love clean energy, believe in oil-to-electricity, believe that mobilizing communities can make a difference in society, believe that sincerity can defeat stigma, The flexibility of innovation and the experience and mindset from scratch and the ability to solve all kinds of strange problems.”

About the author:

Lin Huanming is currently working as the Director of Operations in Catering Xinchuang. Graduated from the Institute of Journalism at National Chengchi University, but never worked as a full-time reporter for a day. The past 5 jobs were all with well-known companies: Uni-President, Nestlé, 85 Degrees C, Gogoro and Hang Lung Hong. He was one of the first employees of Gogoro to pioneer new ground. For 6.33 years, he first served as the head store manager of its first physical store – Xinyi Global Experience Center, and later became the senior car owner community manager of Gogoro. Through online and offline operations, Rotated the Gogoro community, generated a large amount of marketing content and media benefits, and created positive changes, leading 1,303 car owners to set a Guinness world record; also led the Gogoro user community marketing team to be selected as the “Manager Monthly” in the “team name” “One of the “100 MVP Managers” in 2020! He even gave a briefing to former US Vice President Gower in English. Before joining Gogoro, he was a genuine coffee worker, claiming that the concentration of caffeine in his blood is as high as 95%, and he has dual certificates of “Brazilian Professional Coffee Appraiser” and “International Coffee Quality Appraiser”. During his studies, he served as the head of the Chinese and English resume writing and interview advisory team of the Career Development Center of Chengchi University, and served as a special interpreter for the British National Radio (BBC) and a trainee reporter for the Associated Press. He went to Paris, France, to study for an exchange student program for one year. So far, he has accumulated more than 182 educational training and speech experiences, covering topics such as social marketing, coffee, resume/autobiography/Cover Letter writing, interview skills and career counseling.