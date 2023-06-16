It’s called a canary and it’s “the natural medicine” for indigestion: here’s how it’s done

We all happen to sit down at the table and eat until we feel like we’re bursting. The canary can help us: a natural “drug” against indigestion

Whether it’s a special event, such as a wedding, a birthday or a reunion or even a simple Sunday lunch, everyone has eaten until they feel “burst”. After all, from time to time, “going wrong” is certainly not a crime, quite the contrary. Obviously, afterwards you have to deal with the heaviness and the sense of swelling. Never heard of “canary”? It is a prodigious digestive that can be prepared in just a few steps and makes us feel better immediately.

There are an infinite number of digestives on the market. From the pharmacy to the supermarket, but also some liqueurs and the like can perform a similar action. As always, however, the home solutions are the ones that many prefer and this one is not to be missed.

How to prepare the canary: natural digestive against indigestion

At the basis of this “recipe” there is a citrus fruit that we know well: the lemon. With its extraordinary properties, such as Vitamin C and flavonoids, it is a panacea for the body. Few people know that even the essential oils obtained by “boiling” its peel are wonderful, above all to help us with slight indigestion.

To prepare the canary we need:

– 280 ml of water;

– 2 or 3 organic lemons;

– 2 bay leaves.

First we have to wash the lemons well, since we will have to use the peel. After drying them, we cut the peel, taking care to avoid the white part which is very bitter. We then also wash the bay leaves and pour both ingredients into a pan.

We cover with water and wait for the liquid to come to a boil. At this point we let ten minutes pass for the lemon peels and bay leaves to “unload” their nutrients and then we turn off the flame. At this point we have to filter the mixture obtained and wait for it to cool down.

The canary can be drunk hot and cold, it is in fact perfect both in summer and in winter. It doesn’t need sweeteners or the like, but that doesn’t mean we can’t add any if we want. The key thing it is to consume immediately: keeping it, even in the fridge, would lose its effectiveness since the essential oils we were talking about will end up “vanishing”. We therefore serve immediately or just cooled and we will feel better!